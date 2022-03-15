Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the latter has been shattered by the continuous firing of missiles in civilian areas, resulting in a large number of migration of people. According to a report by the UNHRC-- a United Nations body whose mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world, around 2.8 million people left Ukraine after Russia announced a full-fledged war against it. As per the UN refugee agency, a large number of Ukrainians are now seeking shelter in the neighbouring country, Poland. As per the UNHRC estimate, Poland alone has taken in more than 1.7 million refugees in the last 19 days.

While speaking to news agency the Associated Press, Polish border police said among the refugees, most are people from the age group of one month to 60 years. He told the refugees are exhausted and had the same question about when the war and violence would stop. "All day crying from the pain of having to part with loved ones, with my husband, my parents," AP quoted Alexandra Beltuygova, 33, who fled from Dnipro, a city between the embattled metropolises of Kyiv and Mariupol. "I understand that we may not see them. I wish this war would end," she added.

Ukraine, Russia talks will continue

According to Hungary security forces, nearly 2,55,000 people have entered the country and added around 9,000 people crossed the border on Sunday alone. He told AP that the number of people entering the country has now doubled compared to March 1.

Also, at least 14,475 Ukrainians entered Romania, down 13% compared to the previous day, border police told AP. "The situation is very fragile and very fluid … it’s maybe more difficult for people to move, but it’s just speculation. But the bottom line is that the numbers continue to grow," Gabriela Leu, spokesperson for UNHCR in Romania, said on Sunday.

Amid this gloomy situation, Russia and Ukraine hosted fourth peace talks with tonnes of expectations on Monday. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's aide Mykhailo Podolyak said that the meeting was not that much fruitful as it was paused after some time until Tuesday. However, speaking in a video address, Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during Monday’s talks. He didn’t provide further details.

