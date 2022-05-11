Poland PM Morawiecki Says Putin ‘more Dangerous Than Hitler Or Stalin’

In a dire warning on Wednesday, Poland's prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is "more dangerous" than Nazi Germany’s Hitler or the former Premier of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin. Polish leader labelled Putin as “Russian tyrant” in a scathing attack, adding that his 'monstrous ideology' must be wiped out.

“Putin is neither Hitler nor Stalin. Unfortunately, he is more dangerous,” Morawiecki said. “If Europe does to stop him, Putin will march Russian forces further into Europe, he warned. 'It's up to us to decide where we stop [Russia],” he wrote in an opinion published in UK’s Daily Telegraph on May 10.

Russia’s Putin has “deadlier weapons at his disposal than the 20th-century dictators,” Morawiecki warned. He was referring to Russia’s massive stockpile of nuclear arsenal. Polish Prime Minister also verbally strafed Moscow for spreading war propaganda and lies.

“[Internet] has been infected with millions of instances of fake news,” Morawiecki said. “Putin’s 'Russkiy Mir' [Russian World] ideology is the equivalent of 20th-century communism and Nazism,” he continued. “It is an ideology through which Russia justifies invented rights and privileges for its country,” asserted Morawiecki.

Putin’s ideology 'a threat to the world': Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister further said, that Putin’s ideology not only threatened the security of Europe but of the entire world, adding that it must be “rooted out entirely.” He made references to Russian president’s speech from May 9 Victory Day, when Moscow commemorated Soviet’s defeat of the Nazi Germany troops during the WWII. Moscow’s massive forces paraded with ballistic missiles and tanks rumbling across the cobblestones in a show of defiance to the EU as its troops wage war in Ukraine.

Putin justified the military intervention of Ukraine, saying that Russians were once again fighting the ‘Nazi' ideology that had resurged in the Europe after decades again. “You are fighting for the Motherland, for its future,” Putin told his soldiers, “so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II. So that there is no place in the world for executioners, castigators and Nazis.”

Morawiecki derided Putin’s speech, stressing that he “presented to the world the mythology of the Russian victory over Nazism, but ignored the decades of turmoil brought about by the Soviet Union in many eastern European countries after the WWII.” Polish leader accused Russia’s President of ushering a new era of ‘Russian imperialism’ and spreading a propaganda that “describes the aggression against Ukraine as an operation to 'denzify' the country.”

Morawiecki accused the West for ignoring the growing threat emanating from Moscow, that he argued, has seen Putin foster ideologies similar to '20th-century communism and Nazism.’ Polish PM’s remarks follow US Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’ warnings that also warned Putin will not end his so-called special military operation in Ukraine in the eastern Donbas region, and will attempt to achieve his military goals via harsh tactics.

“We assess President Putin is preparing for prolonged conflict in Ukraine during which he still intends to achieve goals beyond the Donbas,” US Spy Chief Haines told a Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing. She reiterated that Putin might use nuclear weapons if he considers Russia faces an 'existential threat’ on the globe.