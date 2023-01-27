Poland To Provide Ukraine With 60 Additional Battle Tanks Amid Russia-Ukraine War

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland will provide Ukraine with 60 more tanks in addition to the previously announced 14 German Leopard 2 tanks.

On Thursday, the Polish Prime Minister made the announcement and asserted that the Polish support will help the war-stricken country to counter the Russian forces, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported. Poland was one of the first Ukrainian allies to provide around 250 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

During his conversation with the Canadian CTV broadcaster, the Polish Prime Minister expressed his delight over the fact that Poland was able to convince its allies to support Ukraine “more actively”.

During the interview, Morawiecki noted that 30 out of 60 tanks Warsaw is planning to transfer will be PT-91 tanks. The PT-91 tanks are heavily updated versions of the Russian-made T-72 tanks. “And if we don't want Ukraine to be defeated, we have to be very much open and brave in supporting Ukraine,” the Polish Prime Minister asserted. The announcement from Warsaw came after the US announced on Wednesday, that Washington will be sending Abrams tanks to Ukraine.

Following the announcement from Washington, Ukrainian allies like Germany, Canada, Spain, and Norway announced that they will be providing the conflict-stricken country with heavy Leopard 2 tanks. The western allies followed the lead of the United Kingdom after Britain pledged to send the famous Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

Zelenskyy thanks Poland for the gesture

After the news of Poland sending additional 60 tanks broke out, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy took to Twitter to thank the Polish President and the Prime Minister. “Thank you @AndrzejDuda @MorawieckiM @mblaszczak @JacekSiewiera and the nation for such important decisions to hand over 60 Polish tanks to Ukraine, 30 of which are the famous PT-91 Twardy and 14 Leopard-2 tanks. Like 160 years ago we are together, but this time the enemy doesn't stand a chance. Together we will win!” the Ukrainian President wrote on Twitter.

The Ukrainian President has been pressing the western allies for tanks arguing that the tanks will help Kyiv to deal with the wrath of Moscow.