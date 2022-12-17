Poland Warned As Belarusian Tanks Move Into Combat Readiness Near Border Amid Ongoing War

In the midst of growing animosities amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, the Belarusian troops are heading closer and closer to the Polish border, reported Express UK. Belarus’s recent moves to head closer toward the Polish border can become a matter of concern since Poland is a member of NATO, hence any move against Poland can trigger Article 4 of the NATO military alliance.

Citing the local Belarusian media, Express UK reported that the Belarusian troops have crossed a pontoon bridge over the Neman river as a part of the “combat readiness inspection”. The European river Neman is located at one of the most significant geographical locations. The river starts from Central Belarus and flows through Lithuania, the river then forms the northern border of Kaliningrad (Russia’s enclave), touching the Polish borders.

The risk of the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine war becomes prevalent now more than ever. This is not the first time the hustle and bustle of the war knocked on the Polish doorsteps. Last month, 2 Polish nationals lost their lives after a missile struck near the Polish-Ukraine border. However, the NATO alliance came to the conclusion that the strike was “probably an accident from Ukrainian air defenses”. Poland and Belarus have had relations filled with animosities for time and immemorial. In recent years both Poland and Belarus have been disputing over the migration crisis that has engulfed the borders of both sides.

Lukashenko pledges allegiance to Putin

The reports of growing militarisation in the Polish border came after it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a visit to his ally nation to discuss the current “military and political situation in the region”. On Friday, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Belarus will “never be an enemy to Russia”. Hence the current situation can come across as a major threat to Western Bloc, especially Ukraine and Poland.

According to Express UK, Belarus’s Belaruski Hajun Project has recorded an increase in military presence in the region for the second day in a row. Commenting on the recent militarisation in the region, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus, Aleksandr Volfovish told BELTA that Belarus is running these drills in order to deal with the Russia-Ukraine war if the situation “deteriorates”. Explaining the situation the Belarusian official said, “to put it simply, those are permanently ready forces".