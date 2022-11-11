Putin Ally Says 'traitors & Deserters' Should Be Shot Dead As Russia Retreats From Kherson

Vladimir Solovyov, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has demanded that death penalty should be reinstated so that traitors who retreat from battle are shot at. This demand comes at the heels of Russia's purported retreat from Kherson. Vladimir Solovyov made the comments shortly after Russia's defence minister announced that Russia will withdraw from Kherson.

"I believe that we should reject the moratorium on the death penalty and introduce articles allowing the execution of traitors and their accomplices, terrorists and their accomplices, sponsors, and financiers, including shooting deserters who abandoned the combat order and betrayed their comrades," said Russian president Putin's ally, as per a report from Newsweek. In 1996, to become a member of the Council of Europe, Russia imposed a ban on death penalty. Russia was removed from the Council of Europe a day after it invaded Ukraine.

Former president of Russia also backs reinstatement of death penalty

"Brutal discipline, personal responsibility of those making the decisions, iron will in carrying out the orders. A clear understanding of the consequences and the responsibility that comes with making decisions," said Vladimir Solovyov. Dmitry Medvedev, the former president of Russia, also backed the reinstatement of death penalty. Last week, four Russian students attempted to sabotage Russia's war effort. The students were 17-18 years old and they were damaging railway's electrical equipment in the city of Ufa. Ufa is the capital of the Republic of Bashkortostan, which is a western province. The students are accused of organising a terrorist act, as per a report from state-run news outlet Kommersant. "We can overcome the moratorium on the death penalty, if necessary, within the framework of the current Constitution. It's a matter of choosing the means to protect the interests of our people, the state and society. If you are a traitor who committed a crime during wartime, you have no... right to protect your life," said Medvedev.