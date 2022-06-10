Putin Hints At Further Expansion Of Russian Territory Amid Ongoing War With Ukraine

As the ravaging war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, President Vladimir Putin has hinted at further expansion of the Russian territory in the future. Speaking at an event to mark the 350th birth anniversary of Peter the Great, the founder of St Petersburg, Putin seemed to leave the door open for further expansion of the Russian territory. During his speech on Thursday, President Putin also highlighted parallels between Peter the Great's acts and modern-day Russia's objectives. He began his speech by recalling Peter's conquest of the Baltic coast during Russia's struggle with Sweden in the 18th century.

"When Peter founded the new capital, no European country recognised it as Russia. Everybody recognised it as Sweden. What was Peter doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce as well," Putin said, Sky News reported. He further went on to add that it is not possible to construct a fence around a country like Russia. "It's impossible — Do you understand? — impossible to build a fence around Russian territory. And we do not intend to build that fence," President Putin asserted.

Further, Putin equated Peter's campaign to the task Moscow is facing today as Russian forces continued to pound the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk. The Kremlin leader has repeatedly tried to defend Russia's actions in Ukraine, where his forces have destroyed cities, killed thousands of people, and compelled millions to flee. Since February 24, the war between the two countries continues to intensify and entered its day 107th on Friday, June 10.

Putin vows to implement objectives of 'special military operation' in Ukraine

Earlier in April, the Russian President claimed that the goals of the military operation in Ukraine will definitely be implemented. He further stated that the objectives of this operation are "noble and very clear." Putin stated that the primary purpose is to help the people of the Donbass region, whose independence has already been recognised by the Russian Federation. "We were forced to do so since the Kyiv authorities, under pressure from the West, refused to abide by the Minsk agreements aimed at a peaceful resolution of the Donbass-related issues," Putin remarked, as per Sputnik.

