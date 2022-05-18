Romania Joins Ukraine's Case Against Russia In UN International Court Of Justice

Romania has joined Ukraine's lawsuit against Russia in the United Nations International Court of Justice, in which Ukraine challenges Russia's use of "genocide" accusations against it as a pretext for invasion. In a Twitter post, Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced the news on May 18.

The Twitter post by Romanian Foreign Minister read, "Glad to announce that, as decided by country's highest authorities, Romania will intervene in the Case before the International Court of Justice on 'Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on Prevention & Punishment of the Crime of Genocide' (Ukraine v. Russia)".

In a subsequent tweet, the foreign minister stated that this demonstrates Romania's firm belief in the values of international law and international justice, particularly and in their observance - which are critical to maintaining global peace and security and are at the heart of Romania's foreign policy.

Glad to announce that,as decided by RO highest authorities,Romania🇷🇴 will intervene in the Case before the International Court of Justice @CIJ_ICJ on 'Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on Prevention & Punishment of the Crime of Genocide'(Ukraine v. Russia)@DmytroKuleba — Bogdan Aurescu (@BogdanAurescu) May 18, 2022

Further, according to Andriy Pasichnyk, Deputy Director of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' International Law Department, Romania's participation in the case strengthens Ukraine's position. "This is important because it proves that not only Ukraine considers Russia's accusations of genocide of the mythical people of Donbass unfounded, but also the alleged special operation - not justified by any rules of law. responsibility," he said, European Pravda reported.

Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainian forces have completed their "combat mission" in Mariupol as the brutal Russia-Ukraine war enters its 84th day. In the meantime, Sweden and Finland have declared their intention to join NATO. The European Union, on the other hand, was unable to reach an agreement on a ban on Russian oil imports.

Furthermore, 685 explosive devices were neutralised on Ukrainian soil on May 17, according to the most recent daily update from Ukraine's State Emergency Service. According to Ukraine's State Emergency Service, the total number of munitions handled since Russia's latest invasion began on February 24 has reached 110,593 explosive devices.

Furthermore, Ukrainian fighters were transferred from Mariupol, the last stronghold of resistance, to a former penal colony on enemy territory, where a top military official hoped they could be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. A Moscow lawmaker, on the other hand, stated that they should be brought to "justice."

Image: AP