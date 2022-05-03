Russia Accuses Israel Of Supporting Ukrainian 'neo-Nazi Dictatorship' Amid Ongoing War

The Israeli government has been accused by Russia's Foreign Ministry of aiding a "neo-Nazi dictatorship" in Ukraine. Russian Officials accused Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of making "anti-historical comments" that justified the current Israeli government's policy in supporting the neo-Nazi dictatorship in Kyiv, according to a statement published online on Tuesday.

Lapid made the statement after his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, spoke to Italian journalists on Monday that "the most fervent anti-Semites, on the whole, are Jews." Despite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Jewish origin, Lavrov had been upholding Moscow's allegations that Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 to save the country from "fascists" who had taken control of the government.

Israel, which has remained largely neutral since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, was outraged by the diplomat's words. "Foreign Minister Lavrov's remarks are both an unforgivable and outrageous statement as well as a terrible historical error," Lapid stated on Monday. He also stated that the Russian envoy had been summoned by the Israeli Foreign Ministry to "clarify" the remarks.

Lapid remarked, "Jews did not murder themselves in the Holocaust. The lowest level of racism against Jews is to accuse Jews themselves of antisemitism."

However, Russia's Foreign Ministry backed up Lavrov's statement. "History, unfortunately, knows tragic examples of cooperation between Jews and the Nazis," Russian foreign ministry claimed in a statement released on Tuesday.

It further added, "The historical tragedy lies in the fact that if during the Second World War some Jews were forced to participate in (Nazi war) crimes, then Zelenskyy, who speculates on his roots, does this quite consciously and quite voluntarily. He hides behind his origins and uses them to provide cover for neo-Nazis, the spiritual and blood heirs of the executioners of his people."

Bennett calls Lavrov's intentions wrong

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has been more cautious in his criticism of Russia's invasion, slammed Lavrov's remarks as well. "His words are untrue and their intentions are wrong," Bennett stated. "Using the Holocaust of the Jewish people as a political tool must cease immediately," he added.

Moreover, Lavrov's words were described as "absurd, delusional, dangerous and deserving of condemnation" by Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust memorial. Furthermore, Steffen Hebstreit, a government spokesperson in Germany, said the Russian government's "propaganda" attempts were "absurd" and unworthy of remark.

Image: Instagram/Facebook