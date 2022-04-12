Iranian-backed Iraqi militias and regional intelligence services revealed that Russia is acquiring weapons as well as military gear from Iranian weapons smuggling networks amid the ongoing war against Ukraine. They further claimed that these weapons for Russia are being sourced from Iraq. As Moscow's operation lagged in the last month, Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), anti-tank missiles, as well as Brazilian-designed rocket launcher systems, have been transported from Iraq to Russia, The Guardian reported. The report stated that the Iranian authorities has also provided an Iranian-made Bavar 373 missile system to Moscow, which is identical to the Russian S-300.

As per the report, using the weapons trafficking, underworld would signify a dramatic change in Russian strategy, as it is compelled to rely on Iran as a result of heavy sanctions imposed in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The developments also have far-reaching ramifications for the direction and amount of international arms trafficking trade. On March 26, Hashd al-Shaabi, the most prominent Shia militia umbrella, transferred RPGs and anti-tank missiles to Iran through the Salamja border crossing. According to a commander of the militia section that supervises the crossing, these weapons were received by the Iranian military and transported to Russia by sea.

Many countries imposed sanctions on Russia

Earlier this month, Hashd al-Shaabi also reportedly dismantled and transferred two Astros II rocket launcher systems to Iran. "We don’t care where the heavy weapons go. Whatever is anti-US makes us happy," The Guardian reported quoting Hashd al-Shaabi sources. Several countries across the world have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24. Sanctions by western nations include bans on dual-use commodities - items having a civilian and a military purpose- such as spare parts for vehicles and some types of electronics and optical devices, as well as items with military purposes.

Russian manufacturers hit hard by mounting sanctions: Reports

It should be mentioned here that the new sanctions have apparently impacted Russian manufacturers hard, with Ukraine reporting that the country's primary armoured vehicle facility, as well as a tractor factory, lacks essential parts for manufacturing and repairing tanks. Meanwhile, Russia has accused Ukraine of plotting provocations, including a massacre of civilians in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), with the help of the West, in order to pin the blame on the Russian armed forces. Russia also claimed that the Ukrainian side is planning to shoot a fake video regarding searches for mass graves of civilians allegedly killed by Russian troops.

Image: AP