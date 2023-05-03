Russia Alleges Ukraine Attempted To Assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia, in an explosive claim, has said that it foiled the assassination attempt made by Kyiv on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin alleged that Kyiv carried out drone strikes to take down the Russian President, the Kremlin press service claimed.

According to Kremlin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led regime made a concrete attempt to launch a drone strike on Putin's Kremlin office last night. At least two drones were targeted at Russia’s President's office.

“As a result of the actions of the military and special services, the devices were disabled,” the Kremlin press service said on May 2. No casualties were reported. The fragments of the damaged drone fell into the Kremlin premises. The attempt of assassination came on the eve of the planned counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Kremlin-linked channels reported that the drone was launched by the Ukrainian saboteurs who tried to attack the Kremlin “in the very heart of Russia. In fact, this is an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation and fracture the Russian military machine as a whole.”

Earlier at a state presser, Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had warned that Russia reserves the right to respond to an attempted strike on the Kremlin, “where and when it sees fit.”The question now remains how exactly Russia will respond. Kremlin on Wednesday labelled the attack on Kremlin as a “planned terrorist act.” It was strategically carried out on the eve of Victory Day. As an operational measure, Kremlin has banned the use of UAVs in the city today.

“As a result of the terrorist attack, the president was not injured; his work schedule has not changed, and continues as usual,” according to Kremlin.