Russia Attacked 620 Healthcare Officials In Ukraine Till Date: WHO

The World Health Organisation confirmed that there have been 620 attacks on healthcare officials in Ukraine since Russia began its invasion.

In a press briefing, Europe Director of the WHO Hans Henri P. Kluge, also said that another main concern of the WHO is "anticipating and preparing for challenges winter will bring".

He fears that almost 10 million people stand at risk of suffering from mental health disorders. Assuring the war-torn country of WHO's support, Kluge said, "WHO is in Ukraine for the long haul. The country and its people can count on our partnership and support, today and always."

Response to attacks by Russians an "immediate priority": WHO Director

Kluge spoke about the health impacts of the people involved in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. At a press conference, he said "The immediate priority: responding urgently to the damage done by the latest attacks on health-with the current total of WHO-confirmed attacks on health at 620 since the war began in February. We need to scale up our support to the rebuilding process."

He also added that 150 healthcare partners who are on the ground presently would receive "continuous support".

Winter a challenge for those “living precariously”: Kluge

Expressing his worry for people whose homes were destroyed in the War, Kluge said, "Too many people in Ukraine are living precariously, moving from location to location, living in substandard structures or without access to heating. The destruction of houses and lack of access to fuel or electricity due to damaged infrastructure could become a matter of life or death if people are unable to heat their homes."

The WHO official said that until now, over 8,00,000 homes have been destroyed and the stranded people are living in collective accommodations. They stand at risk of contracting diseases that come with winter, like- heart attacks, frostbite, pneumonia, hypothermia, and at worst, coronavirus.

He added, "Wintertime challenges, and the recent escalation in fighting could add to significant internal displacement with an anticipated two to three million people on the move in Ukraine itself as well as another exodus of refugees to surrounding countries. Consequently, there will be an even greater strain on health services both in Ukraine and refugee-receiving countries."

'Mental health of people a cause of concern'

Hans Kluge said that the mental health issues of all those involved in the war are a concern. He said that those issues are likely to "exacerbate". He also added, "Ten million people… are potentially at risk of mental disorders, including acute stress, anxiety, depression, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder."

Almost 60% of the population to be pushed below poverty line: World Bank Estimates

Pointing out the recent economic analysis from the World Bank, Kluge said, "Recent economic analyses from the World Bank suggest the war could push 60 per cent of the population below the poverty line. United Nations Development Programme estimates put that figure as possibly even higher – making it more and more challenging for people to afford essential medical services." Kluge has also necessitated a "road map" for expanding health coverage universally.