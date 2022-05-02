Russia Believes Kyiv May Soon Come To Reprisals Against 'objectionable Bosses' From EU

Kyiv is gradually "sitting on Europe's neck," and it is likely that retaliation against "objectionable bosses" will begin soon, Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian Federation's Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, commented about it on his Telegram channel on May 2.

He wrote, "Ukraine is more and more unceremoniously sitting down with its beefy Western Lend-Lease body right on the neck of European sponsors. It is still afraid of the Americans," he stated. The politician drew attention to the fact that Kyiv began to add European leaders, for example, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, to the proscription lists of the Peacemaker website. Here you go, now you are our enemies! Suffer!”

Medvedev claimed that at this rate, "Ukrainian 'Nazis' will soon carry out personal reprisals against disagreeable leaders in European cities, separating the lambs from the goats, and deciding who will not enter the happy Ukrainophile tomorrow." "So, presidents and prime ministers of France, Germany, Italy, and other countries, take note. You, too, are being investigated," the Russian Federation's deputy head of the Security Council warned.

It's worth noting that, earlier today, in an interview with an Italian television channel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was asked about Russia's efforts to "denazify" Ukraine, and he mentioned that some officials, including the country's president, were Jewish. The fact that Ukraine's democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish does not "negate" the presence of Nazi elements in the country, said Lavrov. He defended the idea of "denazification" of Ukraine vaguely exemplifying that "even Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood." Speaking to Zona Bianca, an Italian news channel, Lavrov further claimed that "some of the worst antisemites are Jews."

Russia Ukraine War

On Monday, the war between Russia and Ukraine entered day 68, with explosions still being heard across Ukraine. Zelenksyy stated on Sunday that approximately 100 individuals had been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant after being stranded in the besieged city of Mariupol for many days.

Further, the threat of Russia initiating missile strikes from Belarus, according to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, remains significant. Several units of the Belarusian Armed Forces are strengthening the Belarusian-Ukrainian border in the Brest and Gomel districts, according to Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, the spokesperson for Ukraine's Defense Ministry. According to Ukrinform, he claimed that "demonstrative and provocative measures along the state boundary with Ukraine are not ruled out in the future."

According to the governor of Luhansk Oblast, Russian shelling destroyed a well-known school in the region. According to Serhiy Haidai, the governor, the Lysychansk Gymnasium school, which was built more than a century ago, has survived two world wars and a Russian attack in 2014. According to The Kyiv Independent, it was one of Ukraine's top 100 schools.

Image: AP