Russia Blames NATO For Prolonging War In Ukraine; Targets Member Countries For Arms Supply

In the midst of the never-ending battle between Ukraine and Russia, with the two countries blaming each other for prolonging the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova blamed NATO members for sending armaments to Ukraine in her weekly briefing on Wednesday.

According to Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova, member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are doing everything they can to prolong the armed situation in Ukraine. Russia's Zakharova also slammed NATO countries for increasing military equipment, weaponry, and ammunition supplies to Ukraine, urging Kyiv to continue its "aggression" against Donbas, according to ANI.

'Ukraine attracted 7000 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries'

Maria Zakharova went on to say that since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in the neighbouring Ukraine, the country has attracted 7,000 foreign mercenaries from 63 countries, with the United States being one of the main sources. “These deeds go against NATO countries’ words that hostilities in Ukraine should end as soon as possible,” she added.

Russia warns Finland & Sweden about their plans to join NATO

Meanwhile, Russia's Federation warned Finland and Sweden on Wednesday that if they go forward with their ambitions to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, they will face terrible consequences (NATO). The Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, issued the latest warning as support for NATO membership grows in both countries. Sweden's membership in the military alliance currently has the support of 57 percent of the people, up from 51 percent in March, according to a poll done by the Demoscope Institute.

'Decision to join NATO will not Be affected by Russian threat'

In reaction to Russian rhetoric regarding Finland's probable NATO membership application, Finland recently indicated that there is no need to be alarmed by Moscow's threats. At a news conference, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto stated that Russia's attitude on Finland and Sweden joining NATO is "unsurprising," that their reaction is "expected," and that their reaction is "known knowledge."

Haavisto's comments came a day after Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned the two neutral Nordic countries that joining the intergovernmental military grouping would have "serious consequences."

(With ANI inputs)