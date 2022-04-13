Russia Claims Ukrainian Diplomatic Missions Recruiting Mercenaries To Fight For Kyiv

As the brutal war in Eastern Europe continues to escalate, Russia has accused Ukrainian diplomatic missions of recruiting mercenaries to fight against the Russian armed forces. Speaking to reporters, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Oleg Syromolotov, claimed that Ukrainian diplomatic offices are involved in recruiting mercenaries to fight against Russia amid the ongoing military operation. He highlighted that the situation has been made worse by the influx of foreign mercenaries into Ukraine from Europe and the Middle East, Sputnik reported.

Syromolotov further stated that the recruitment of mercenaries by Ukrainian diplomatic missions is in violation of International law. After the Russian armed forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has frequently urged foreign countries to prohibit their citizens from travelling to the war-torn country to join the conflict. As per the Kremlin, anyone attacking Russian troops would be deemed a legitimate target. Syromolotov also claimed that nuclear material from a third country could be brought to Ukraine, and that Ukrainian authorities are also planning chemical provocations in the Donbass region.

A large number of foreign mercenaries stationed in Mariupol: Russia

As per the Russian Defense Ministry, intercepted radio data from Mariupol indicates that the occupied portions of the city are home to a large number of foreign mercenaries speaking predominantly European languages. Last week, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov claimed that there are several foreign mercenaries in the besieged city. He went on to say that apart from Russian and Ukrainian, six other, largely European languages are used by them.

'Noble objectives' of military operation will be implemented in Ukraine: Putin

"Not defenders of the so-called European values but foreign mercenaries, who came here to kill the Slavs for American dollars hiding behind a human shield of civilians, are now blocked in the city," Konashenkov was quoted as saying by TASS news agency. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the objectives of the special military operation will be implemented in Ukraine. During a meeting with workers from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia's far east, Putin stressed that the objectives of this operation are "noble and very clear," and they will definitely be implemented.

Image: AP