Russia Claims Ukrainian Forces Deploying 'untrained' Reserve Members To Frontlines

Russian Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov on Sunday, 10 July, said that Ukraine has been "making up for large losses" at the frontlines by deploying a large number of untrained troops of the reserve. According to Igor Konashenkov, the untrained members of Ukrainian reserves have been "forcibly conscripted in Kharkiv, Dnepropetrovsk and Poltava regions," TASS reported. The statement of Igor Konashenkov comes at a time when the war between Russia and Ukraine transcended 130 days.

Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces destroyed a platoon of the multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) in Konstantinovka and a platoon of multiple launch rocket systems Grad in Dzerzhinsk. In addition, he said that Russian armed forces have destroyed two artillery platoons of Gyatsint-B 152 mm howitzers in the Novgorodskaya region of Donetsk, TASS reported. Furthermore, Igor Konashenkov claimed that Russian air defence intercepted three Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ternovoye and Vesyoloye.

Russia claims to have destroyed 741 MLRS of Ukraine

According to him, Russian air defence intercepted three Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 20 rockets of the Uragan multiple launch rocket system in the Chernobayevka region of Kherson. Moreover, Russia intercepted five rockets of the Smerch MLRS near Brazhkovka village in the Kharkiv region, as per the TASS report. Igor Konashenkov said that Russian forces have destroyed 242 planes, 137 helicopters,1506 unmanned aerial vehicles and 3,995 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles of Ukraine since the onset of military conflict. In addition, Ukraine has suffered the loss of 741 multiple launch rocket systems, 353 air defence systems, 3,127 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 4,128 special military vehicles.

15 people killed after Russian rocket hit apartment building: Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukraine has claimed that at least 15 people have been killed when a Russian rocket hit an apartment building in Chasiv Yar on July 9. Pavlo Kyrylenko, Governor of the Donetsk region, said that Chasiv Yar has been hit by Uragan rockets. The Ukrainian emergency services has said that an estimated two dozen people were under the rubble, according to AP. According to Ukraine's State Emergency Services, rescuers have been able to contact at least three people who are stuck under the rubble.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP