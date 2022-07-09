Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: ISW Says Russia Continues To Carry Out Airstrikes Around Siversk

Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
The Institute for the Study of War has said that Russian forces continue to carry out 'limited and unsuccessful' ground attacks in Slovyansk and western Donetsk. It further stated that Russian forces continue to carry out air and artillery strikes around Siversk and Bakhmut as well as localized ground assaults in the northwest of Kharkiv. According to ISW, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko continues to allow Russia to use Belarusian airspace.
Ukrainian regional official has said that 80% of people have been evacuated and moved to safety while 20.4% of people continue to stay in Donetsk, Ukrinform reported. Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that 1,670,000 people lived in Donetsk as of 24 February. He stated that about 340,000 continue to remain in Donetsk while all others have been safely moved to other places.
Local authorities have said that Russian missiles hits Mykolaiv, damaging two hospitals, a school, and apartment buildings, The Kyiv Independent reported. Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim has said that at least 12 people have been injured in the Russian attack in Mykolaiv.
India remains deeply concerned about the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has resulted in the loss of lives and countless miseries for its people with millions becoming homeless, said India’s Counsellor to the UNSC on Monday.
"From the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has been consistently calling for the complete cessation of all hostilities and advocated the path of peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. We support all efforts to alleviate the suffering of the people of Ukraine, especially talks between Ukraine and the Russian Federation. We believe that no solution can arrive at the cost of innocent lives," the envoy said.
Read more here
Ukraine's Armed Forces have said that Russia has lost 37,470 soldiers since the onset of the war. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russia has suffered the loss of 676 unmanned aerial vehicles, 1649 tanks, 109 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 838 artillery systems. Apart from this, Russian forces have lost 217 warplanes, 188 helicopters, 247 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 2699 vehicles and fuel tanks, 15 ships or boats, 676 unmanned aerial vehicles and 66 special equipment.
Russian armed forces have been able to make small incremental territorial gains in Donetsk, the UK Defence Ministry said in the latest intelligence update about the ongoing war in Ukraine. The British intelligence has said that Russia has captured Ukraine's Hryhorivka town. The UK Defence Ministry stated that Russia might start making "non-traditional recruitment," including personnel from Russian prisons for the Wagner Private Military Company due to a shortage of personnel.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 12 July 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 12, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/vzAuk7j6hs
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/KhsMlL4GW0
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte visited the war-torn nation and held an extensive discussion and negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday. According to the statement released by the President's office following Rutte's visit to Kyiv, it said the premiere believed that a lot has already been done and added the whole of Europe should continue its support to Ukraine in order to deter the aggression of Russian forces.
Read more here
A major natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe shut down Monday for annual maintenance as Germany prepared to give the green light for 10 coal-fired power plants to restart because of concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia and is Germany’s main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries, as well.
The line is scheduled to be out of action until July 21 for routine work that the operator says includes “testing of mechanical elements and automation systems.” The operator’s data showed the gas flow dropping as planned Monday morning.
German officials are suspicious about Russia’s intentions, particularly after Russia’s Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Gazprom cited technical problems involving a gas turbine powering a compressor station that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn’t be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
AP
As the Ukrainian ports have been blocked for more than four months and hence the export of grains, it seems there was good news for farmers as Moscow is trying to export grain from some of its occupied regions. However, the farmers who had sown crops amidst the ongoing brutal war were now complaining of getting less prices for their agricultural produce. Citing Ukrainian Intelligence Services, CNN reported that Russia continues to steal Ukrainian grain by either paying less prices or sometimes neglecting the demands of farmers.
As per the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, a company was created called "GUK" in order to facilitate the process of export. The company is headed by former Ukrainian opposition politician Yevhen Balytskyi. He also heads the Regional Occupation Administration of Zaporizhzhia.
The United Nations announced Monday it will start monitoring the war in Ukraine and conflicts in Ethiopia, Mozambique and Africa’s central Sahel region for violations against children, including killings, injuries, recruitment, rape and other forms of sexual violence. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in his annual report to the Security Council on children and armed conflict that those four new conflicts have been added to 21 conflicts that the U.N. already is monitoring for violations of the rights of children. He said the latter conflicts saw “a high number of grave violations” in 2021.
The U.N. chief said the protection of children was severely affected by escalating conflicts, the multiplication of armed groups, land mines and improvised explosive devices, explosive weapons in populated areas, intensified humanitarian crises, and violations of humanitarian and human rights law.
AP
As the Russian forces seized major seaports since the onset of the brutal war, the first eight foreign ships arrived at the ports of Ukraine. According to the Ukraine Naval Forces, the vessels will carry Ukrainian agricultural products through the mouth of the "Bystraya" ship passage of the Danube River to the Black Sea.
🌾 The first eight foreign ships arrived at the ports of #Ukraine for grain— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 11, 2022
Now, foreign ships will carry Ukrainian agricultural products through the mouth of the "Bystraya" ship passage of the Danube River to the Black Sea.
📰 Naval Forces of Ukraine
1/2 pic.twitter.com/nCMCIV00WD
Amid the relentless war in Ukraine, a Russian ammunition depot was hit in the occupied territory of the Kherson region, Nexta TV reported on Tuesday. An advisor to the head of the Kherson regional state administration, Serhiy Hlan, confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had hit an ammunition depot in NovaKakhova.
Amidst the soaring fuel prices in Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro said his country is close to a deal with Russia to buy diesel at a low cost. The major development came ahead of elections which are scheduled for October this year. According to a report by Sputnik news agency, the 67-year-old Brazilian leader did not reveal further how he would finalise the deal without coming under the burnt of the Western sanctions. Notably, the European Union imposed a ban on Russian oil and refined petroleum products. On the other hand, US President Joe Biden also signed an executive order to ban the import of Russian oil, liquefied natural gas, and coal in order to penalise Moscow for its action against Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday criticised Canada over its decision to allow a gas turbine to be delivered to Germany to help solve "technical problems" cited by a Russian energy provider over the Nord Stream 1 pipeline.
The pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany and is the latter's main source of Russian gas.
Russia's Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%.
Gazprom cited technical problems involving a gas turbine powering a compressor station that partner Siemens Energy sent to Canada for overhaul and couldn't be returned because of sanctions imposed over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Canada said over the weekend that it would allow the part to be delivered to Germany, citing the “very significant hardship” that the German economy would suffer without a sufficient gas supply.
The White House on Monday said it believes Russia is turning to Iran to provide it with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said it was unclear whether Iran had already provided any of the unmanned systems to Russia, but said the U.S. has “information” that indicates Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use them as soon as this month.
“Our information indicates that the Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs on an expedited timeline,” he told reporters Monday.
As Russian missiles struck a key Ukrainian city, Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded a fast-track procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians on Monday, another effort to strengthen Moscow’s influence over war-torn Ukraine. Until recently, only residents of Ukraine’s separatist eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as well as residents of the southern Zaporizhzhia and the Kherson regions, large parts of which are now under Russian control, were eligible to apply for the simplified passport procedure.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Klueba said Putin’s signing of a passport decree, which also applies to stateless residents in Ukraine, was an example of his “predatory appetites.” “Russia is using the simplified procedure for issuing passports to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression,” Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry added in a statement.
AP
As the war continues unabated in Eastern Europe, the United States backed the Canadian government’s decision to send a natural-gas turbine back to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. This comes after Canadian Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson stated that his country has decided to allow the return of the repaired Siemens turbine to Germany. Notably, Nord Stream 1 is Germany's primary Russian gas supply pipeline.
The turbine is expected to enable Germany and other European nations to restock their gas supplies in the near future, enhancing their energy security and resilience and thwarting Russian efforts to weaponize energy. US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price stated that Washington is s working with its allies to boost European energy security, lessen the continent's overall reliance on Russian energy, and further put pressure on the Kremlin.
The European Union has announced a hub in Moldova to tackle organised crime, particularly arms smuggling from neighbouring Ukraine, The Defence Post reported, citing an official. The EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson informed about the 27-member bloc's Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management during a meeting of EU interior ministers in Prague. During the meeting, the EU leaders discussed the danger posed by weapons, including those given by the West which are being illegally moved out of Ukraine and provided to crime gangs in Europe.
The captive Ukrainian medic’s eyeglasses had long since been taken away, and the face of the Russian man walking past her was a blur. Yuliia Paievska knew only that her life was being traded for his, and that she was leaving behind 21 women in a tiny three- by six-meter (10- by 20-foot) prison cell they had shared for what felt like an eternity. Her joy and relief was tempered by the sense that she was abandoning them to an uncertain fate.
Before she was captured, Paievska, better known throughout Ukraine as Taira, had recorded more than 256 gigabytes of harrowing bodycam footage showing her team’s efforts to save the wounded in the besieged city of Mariupol. She got the footage to Associated Press journalists, the last international team in Mariupol, on a tiny data card.
Read more here
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. According to Zelenskyy, he held extensive talks on the unblocking of Ukrainian ports as well as the resumption of grain export from the war-torn nation. Further, he maintained that Erdogan condoled the deaths of those killed in the brutal aggression of Russian forces. Earlier today, Erdogan held a similar discussion with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
Held talks with 🇹🇷 President @RTErdogan. Thanked for condolences over new civilian victims of the Russian aggression. We appreciate 🇹🇷 support. Discussed the importance of unblocking 🇺🇦 ports and resuming grain exports. We must also prevent Russia from taking our grain from TOT.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) July 11, 2022
Russian shelling of Ukraine's second-largest city killed at least six people on Monday and injured 31 others, prosecutors and local officials said. Hours earlier, Russian troops launched three missile strikes on Kharkiv. Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram that the shelling came from multiple rocket launchers, and those hospitalized for injuries in the attacks included children aged 4 and 16.
Six civilians were killed, including a 17-year-old boy with his father, who were passing by in a car during the shelling of the car repair shop. Iryna Paraskevova lost her husband Georgy Paraskevov when a shell hit and he went outside to see the smoke. "He always wanted to see those smokes. God forgive me. Why didn't I pull him away? I don't know. I'm sorry," she lamented.
Read more here
US State Department spokesperson, Ned Price stated that Washington supports Canada's decision to return a turbine to Germany to "counter Russia's efforts to weaponise energy." Price expressed gratitude to Germany and Canada to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable for his war against Ukraine. He further stated that US is making efforts to limit the effect of Russia's war on global energy markets.
"We are working with our Allies and partners to reduce our collective dependence on Russian energy and maintain pressure on President Putin, including exploring ways to further reduce Russia’s energy-derived revenues to continue curtailing Russia’s ability to fund its brutal, ongoing war in Ukraine," Ned Price said in the press release.
The U.S. supports Canada’s decision to return a turbine to Germany to counter Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy. We are grateful for the partnership with Canada and Germany to hold President Putin accountable for his unjustifiable war against Ukraine. https://t.co/qTkhb9uasX— Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) July 11, 2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone about the crisis in Ukraine as well as issues surrounding the creation of a 'grain corridor' to export grain by sea, Erdogan's office said on July 11. According to the statement, the Turkish president emphasised implementing the UN plan for the establishment of corridors to export grain.
"President Erdogan had a telephone call with Russian President Putin. The two leaders discussed the situation in Syria, the situation in Ukraine in the light of Russia’s military operations, and the establishment of safe corridors for exporting grain by the Black Sea," the statement read.
Erdogan reiterated his call for a peaceful "lasting and fair" resolution to the Ukrainian crisis at the negotiating table. He stated that Turkey is prepared to continue its efforts to support the revitalization of the talks between Russia and Ukraine. The creation of a "grain corridor" was a topic that the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey, Sergey Lavrov and Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed on June 8 in Ankara.
Read more here
Pyotr Andryushchenko, the adviser to Mariupol's Mayor, has said that people have been forced to clear debris and clean streets in the city to obtain food and water, Nexta reported. Andryushchenko claimed that people get a "bowl of porridge and bottle of water" for hard work.
#Mariupol residents are forced to clear the debris and clean the streets in order to get food and water.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 11, 2022
"A bowl of porridge and a bottle of water is the only guaranteed payoff for hard work," says Andryushchenko.
📰 Adviser to the mayor of the city, Pyotr Andryushchenko pic.twitter.com/c1XfxV7ytH
Petro Andriushchenko, the aide to the Mariupol mayor, has claimed that Russia has planned to pressurise Mariupol residents to join the army of Russia by autumn, The Kyiv Independent reported. He further claimed that Russia has planned to use civilians as "cannon fodder" and called on people to leave the Russian captured port city.
As war rages on unabated in Ukraine, the embattled country's Defence Minister stated that the government has instructed military chiefs to develop strategies for building a "million-strong" combat force armed with western weapons to reclaim the country's southern region from the invading Russian forces. Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the Armed Forces to recapture the occupied Black Sea coast, which holds strategic significance to the country's economy. This comes after the Southern Command of Ukraine claimed that Russia has nearly six combat-ready warships with missile carriers stationed off the Black Sea coast.
"We understand that, politically, it’s very necessary for our country. The President has given the order to the supreme military chief to draw up plans. After that the general staff are doing their homework and say to achieve this goal we need XYZ," Reznikov told the Times, as reported by The Guardian. He further noted that he has also written to his counterparts in allied countries seeking modern weapons for his troops to counter the Russian aggression.
Read more here
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov has said that three people have died and 31 others have been injured due to the Russian missile attack in Kharkiv on 11 July, The Kyiv Independent reported. Syniehubov said that Russian forces fired missiles that hit a shopping centre and houses in Kharkiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the decree simplifying the process for Ukrainians obtaining Russian citizenship, TASS reported. Previously, people living in LPR, DPR, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia were permitted to obtain citizenship of Russia in a simplified way. According to the document, people in "Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), LPR and "stateless persons permanently residing in DPR LPR" can apply for Russian citizenship in a "simplified manner."
The Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte has travelled to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv. He visited settlements in Kyiv that suffered due to Russian forces. Oleksiy Kuleba, the head of the Kyiv OVA, in a Telegram post, announced that Rutte visited Irpin, Borodyanka and Bucha, EuroIntegration reported. During his visit, he will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Russian missile strikes early Monday on Ukraine’s second-largest city killed at least three people and injured scores, including children, the local administrator said, describing the attacks in Kharkiv as “absolute terrorism.”
Kharkiv regional Gov. Oleh Syneihubov said on Telegram that the Russian forces only hit civilian targets in three missile strikes on the northeastern city — one missile destroyed a school, another hit a residential building while the third landed near warehouse facilities.
“All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects, this is absolute terrorism!” Syneihubov said.
He said those hospitalized for injuries suffered in the attacks included children ages 4 and 16.
The strikes came just two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine, killing at least 19 people. A total of eight people have been rescued, emergency officials said.
The strike late Saturday destroyed three buildings in a residential quarter of the town of Chasiv Yar, inhabited mostly by people who work in nearby factories.
Russian attacks in the east also have continued, with Luhansk regional Gov. Serhiy Haidai saying on Monday that the shelling hit settlements on the administrative border with the Donetsk region.
Russian forces carried out five missile strikes and four rounds of shelling in the area, Haidai said.
The Luhansk and Donetsk regions together make up Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland known as Donbas, where separatist rebels have fought Ukrainian forces since 2014.
Earlier this month, Russia captured the last major stronghold of Ukrainian resistance in Luhansk, the city of Lysychansk.
After the seizure of Lysychansk, some analysts predicted Moscow’s troops likely would take some time to rearm and regroup, but Ukrainian officials said there has been no pause in attacks.
The British military assessed that Russian troops weren’t getting needed breaks.
The Defense Ministry tweeted Monday that online videos suggested at least one tank brigade in the war was “mentally and physically exhausted” as they had been on active combat duty since the start of the war on Feb. 24.
The British said: “The lack of scheduled breaks from intense combat conditions is highly likely one of the most damaging of the many personnel issues the Russian (Ministry of Defense) is struggling to rectify amongst the deployed force.”
Also on Monday, the main Russian gas pipeline to Germany began a 10-day closure for maintenance amid European fears that Moscow may not turn the flow back on after its completion.
(The Associated Press)