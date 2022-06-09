Russia Claims Weapons Supplied By West To Ukraine Being Sold In Black Market Amid War

Amid the ongoing brutal war in Eastern Europe, a senior Russian diplomat claimed that weapons provided by the West to Ukraine are already being sold in the black market and also supplied to the Middle East. The statement by made by Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the military security and arms control talks in Vienna, as several western countries have provided armaments to Ukraine in the midst of ongoing conflict.

"There is a danger of the spread of light small arms from the conflict zone, especially Javelins, MANPADS and anti-tank weapons around the world. There are already facts that these weapons are sold on the black market and sent to the Middle East, to Syria's Idlib city. We have already seen the footage," he told Rossiya 24 broadcaster, Sputnik reported. Meanwhile, the Russian government has chastised the United States for providing military assistance to Ukraine. Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned that any supply of weapons to Kyiv increases the risk of a direct clash between Moscow and Washington.

Russia is not interested in negotiating to end the war: Zelenskyy

The Russian minister also accused the Biden administration of doing "absolutely nothing" to find a solution to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is not interested in negotiating to end the war as it still feels strong and powerful. Addressing the US corporate leaders via a video link, Zelenskyy noted that Russia's participation in negotiations is simply not conceivable now. He further stated that Ukraine is doing its share on the battlefield, and urged for even tougher measures to economically hurt Russia.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 106th on Thursday, June 9. Since the onset of war in late February, both countries have held several rounds of peace talks but they have failed to yield desired results so far. Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry has stated that a meeting between President Vladimir Putin and Zelenskyy would only be possible after the resumption of the negotiation process as a whole.

Image: AP