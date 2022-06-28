Russia Expands Its Black List, Sanctions 25 US Citizens Including Biden's Wife & Daughter

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated, the Russian government has expanded its US black list and imposed sanctions on as many as 25 nationals including President Joe Biden's family members. The people who have been included in the sanctions list are Biden's wife Jill, his daughter Ashley and Stanford professor Francis Fukuyama. The people included in the sanctions list have been banned from entering Russia.

"Russia has put 25 US nationals on a black list as a response to the ever-expanding US sanctions against Russian politicians and public figures from among senators responsible for developing Russophobic policies, members of the so-called McFall-Yermak group that has been designing recommendations on anti-Russian restrictions, including President Joe Biden’s family members," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, as per the TASS news agency. The ministry further stated that the complete list of US nationals permanently banned from entering Russia has been uploaded on its website.

Russia banned more than 900 US citizens from entering country

Earlier in May, Russia had banned more than 900 American citizens from entering the country permanently. The "stop list" released by the Russian Foreign Ministry included as many as 963 people, including US President Biden, his son Hunter Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "We emphasize that the hostile actions taken by Washington, which boomerang against the United States itself, will continue to receive a proper rebuff," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement. The Russian Foreign Ministry also alleged that the US administration was trying to impose a neo-colonial "rules-based world order" on the rest of the world.

US continues to provide assistance to Ukraine since war began in February

It is pertinent to mention here that the United States and its allies have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia since it launched a full-scale war on Ukraine in late February. In addition, the US has also continued to provide humanitarian, financial as well as military assistance to Ukraine since the war began. the US administration recently announced an additional $450 million in security aid to Ukraine, including more artillery ammunition, patrol boats, and rocket launchers. Meanwhile, Washington is also planning to purchase an upgraded surface-to-air missile system for Ukraine to resist Russian aggression.

Image: AP