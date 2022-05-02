Russia FM Compares Zelenskyy To Hitler In Bid To Justify 'denazification' Of Ukraine

The fact that Ukraine's democratically elected President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is Jewish does not "negate" the presence of Nazi elements in the country, stated Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He defended the idea of "denazification" of Ukraine vaguely exemplifying that "even Adolf Hitler had Jewish blood." Speaking to Zona Bianca, an Italian news channel, Lavrov further claimed that "some of the worst antisemites are Jews."

"So what if Zelenskyy is a Jew. The fact does not negate the Nazi elements in Ukraine. I believe that Hitler also had Jewish blood," Russian FM Lavrov said.

Lavrov's statements were presumably based on the persistent conspiracy theories that claim German dictator Adolf Hitler had Jewish ancestry, which triggered his antisemitism and slaughtering of nearly 6 million Jews, a belief that has been refuted by historians. Since the invasion began on February 24, Russian media has tried to link Ukraine with the idea of Nazism, mostly without valid proof.

Zelenskyy may ensure peace by stopping his Nazi Forces: Lavrov

Lavrov also accused Zelenskyy of resorting to "Nazi forces" to carry out the crime in pro-Russian regions. "He (Zelenskyy) can stop giving orders to those forces or he wants to promote peace between the states," Lavrov said, as quoted by Jerusalem Post. Lavrov further slammed the West, saying that they are "misleading people." He also refuted reports about "Russian goals" in Ukraine, saying "they do not exist." Without any credible evidence, Lavrov said Kyiv is employing mercenaries to fight against Russian troops. He reiterated the interests of Russia emphasising that "we just want to ensure the security of pro-Russian Ukrainians in the east of the country." He went on to allege that Zelenskyy's shaky stance has hindered negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow.

"He (Zelenskyy) hurts the talks by deliberately sabotaging them," Lavrov said.

Lavrov also accused the West of wedging the talks between Ukraine and Russia. He went on to slam the Western media, which according to Lavrov, has painted a "distorted view" of his statements.

Lavrov's remarks are 'false, delusional': Expert

An expert on the Holocaust has denounced Lavrov's unfounded comments as "false and delusional." Speaking to the Times of Israel, the chief of Yad Vashem Holocaust museum, said that the Russian FM's comments were "worthy of all condemnation." Survivors of the Holocaust and representatives also claimed that Russia's "denazification" of Ukraine "trivialises" the event of extreme horror and atrocities carried out by Hitler during the Holocaust.

(Image: AP)