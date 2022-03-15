Russia Gearing Up To Capture Kharkiv; Plans Underway To Strengthen Troops In The Direction

As the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war enters day 19 on Tuesday, March 15, the Russian troops continue to escalate their military operations across the country making an attempt to establish a foothold in various regions. While Kharkiv continues to remain on the edge of military attacks, the Russian troops are preparing to capture the region. In this concern, Russia is planning to strengthen the grouping of troops of the RF Armed Forces in the Kharkiv direction. This comes at a time when Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city has been witnessing continuous fighting over the past few days.

Apart from that, as per the available information, there is also a high probability of provocations at the Belarusian facilities in order to involve the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus. Following this, in the Polissya direction, the occupying forces have been fighting in the settlement areas of Poliske, Kropyvnya, Zakharivka, Oliva, Sloboda, Kukharska, Zhovtneve, Ozershchyna, Lypivka, Kopyliv, Motyzhyn, Buzova, Horenychi, Bucha, and Demydiv, and then in the areas of Lyubech, Slavutych, Kovryta, Zolotynka, Mena, Branytsia, Kalita, Bogdanovka, Lukash, Romny, and Nedrigailiv in the Seversky direction.

Russia trying to gain a strong foothold in occupied areas

As stated by the General Staff of Ukrainian Armed Forces on Facebook, the Russian troops have been trying to gain a foothold in the occupied regions while it continues to maintain the pace of offences in certain other areas. In this concern, to increase the number of groups in the Polissya, Tavriya, and Pivdennobuzhsky areas, they have been forming and strategically moving towards the border regions.

While Russia's attempts to capture Mariupol continue to remain unsuccessful, the Russian forces have also faced huge losses in certain areas including the settlements of Topolske, Shpakivka, Donetsk, and have now retreated.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have also given a detailed account of the destruction caused to the military and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Missile strikes are being carried out intensively across various places with the use of strategic aircraft. In addition to this, a mobile short-range ballistic missile system "Iskander" (SS-26 Stone) was also launched from the territory of Belarus, added the statement.

Image: AP