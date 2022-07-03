Russia Likely To Rig Voting On Referendum To Integrate Kherson Into Its Territory: UK MoD

As the Moscow-installed military administration ruling confirmed their plans of holding a referendum on joining Russia in Ukraine's Kherson region, the UK Ministry of Defence, in its daily intelligence report, claimed that the referendum would be conducted by autumn 2022. According to the UK Defence Ministry, Russia is likely prioritising a "pseudo-constitutional vote" in an attempt to legitimise its control of the region. Earlier, in a video published on Telegram, Kirill Stremoussov, the deputy head of Kherson's military and civil administration, confirmed the plan and said, "Yes, we are preparing for a referendum -- and we will hold it."

He affirmed that the Kherson should become a "full-fledged member of Russia"--- a day after Putin's installed security forces detained Kherson Mayor Ihor Kolykhayev after reportedly refusing to follow the instructions of Moscow. Reacting to the detention of Kolykhayev, the UK Defence Ministry termed the "unlawful action" a clear attempt to suppress opposition to the occupation. However, it noted that the widespread armed and peaceful resistance continues across occupied areas.

Notably, Kherson - located around 650 kilometres from the national capital, Kyiv and an important port on the Black Sea - was one of the first cities that came under the brutal attack of the Russian forces. Since then, Putin's forces have been bombing the region, resulting in the killing of hundreds of people.

Moscow likely to rig voting to achieve an acceptable result: UK

Meanwhile, the UK defence intelligence noted that finding a constitutional solution for the occupation is likely a priority policy objective for Russia. It said that Moscow would likely be prepared to rig voting to achieve an acceptable result. Recently, Moscow has started broadcasting its channels in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region. This came after the Russian engineers forcefully reconfigured at least seven television towers in the Kherson region to broadcast the Russian agenda. Also, Moscow distributed passports in the Kherson region, which the Ukrainian government strongly opposed the move and termed it "unlawful".

Earlier this month, US ambassador to the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Michael Carpenter, during an address to the OSCE council in Vienna, alleged that the Kremlin wants to place the puppet regime to humiliate and brutalize the local population who are critical or vocal against Russian leadership. Furthermore, the US ambassador to OSCE claimed that Moscow is deliberately seeking to sabotage internet access in Russian-controlled territories to deny people the ability to acquire reliable information, conduct financial transactions, communicate openly, and access Ukrainian government services.

"Control over Kherson helps Russia prevent Ukraine from exporting its grain & directly exacerbates the global food security crisis. It means more people in Ukraine will likely die, but more people will become hungry & die of hunger worldwide. The stakes are enormous," he wrote on Twitter.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning here that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military offensive against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians.

