Russia Lost Large Amount Of Weapons, Over 26,000 Troops Since Onset Of War, Claims Ukraine

As the conflict in Eastern Europe entered its 79th day on Friday, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Russia has incurred heavy losses since the onset of the war. In its latest update, the ministry claimed that Russia has lost nearly 26,900 soldiers, 2,900 Armored Personnel Vehicles (APV), 1,205 tanks, 542 artillery systems, 193 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), and at least 88 anti-aircraft warfare. In addition, the invaders also lost as many as 2,042 vehicles and fuel tanks, 405 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), 200 planes, 162 helicopters, 95 cruise missiles, 41 special equipment and 13 boats, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated on Twitter.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a video message in which he described the magnitude of the devastation inflicted on his country by Russian troops. According to him, Russia has destroyed as many as 570 health care facilities and 101 hospitals so far. "It's barbarism," he said, as per The Kyiv Independent. In his nightly address, the embattled President stated that the efforts of Russian troops to destroy Ukraine's medical and social infrastructure will not stop the country. He further stressed that Ukraine will continue to invest in the development of hospitals and other essential infrastructure as it did before the war.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed another Russian ship in Black Sea

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials claimed that have destroyed another Russian ship in the Black Sea. According to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser of the Ukrainian President, the Vsevolod Bobrov logistics ship was hit while attempting to deliver an anti-aircraft system to Snake Island. The ship was heavily damaged, but not believed to have sunk, he said. Furthermore, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration stated that the fire engulfed the ship after it was hit. However, Russia is yet to confirm the incident and no casualties have been reported so far, as per the Associated Press (AP).

Zelenskyy extends offer to hold direct talks with Putin

It is significant to mention here that Ukraine's President Zelensky, on Friday, said that he is ready to hold peace talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks. In a statement to Italy’s RAI 1 television, Zelenskyy once again extended the offer to hold direct talks with Putin to find a solution to the ongoing crisis. Notably, the delegations of both countries have already held several rounds of peace negotiations but they have failed to yield desired results so far.

Image: AP