Russia Lost Over 26,000 Troops And Other Military Equipments As Of May 10, Claims Ukraine

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has entered its 76th day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have claimed that Russia has already lost more than 26,000 troops since the commencement of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24. The Ukrainian military on Tuesday stated that Russia continues to face significant human as well as material losses in war-torn Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reported. Apart from Russian soldiers, Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that they have destroyed 1,170 tanks, 2,808 armoured vehicles, 519 artillery systems, 380 drones, 199 warplanes, and 185 multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), and 158 helicopters.

Further, Ukrainian military data reveals that the Russian army has also lost approximately 2,000 vehicles and fuel tanks, 94 cruise missiles, and 87 anti-aircraft systems, along with 41 special equipment.

In addition to this, the United Nations has estimated that nearly 3,381 people have lost their lives in this unjustified war and over 3,680 individuals have been injured. However, the actual death toll is expected to be far greater. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, over 5.91 million people have left the war-torn nation to neighbouring countries to seek safety and security, with 7.7 million people internally displaced.

Zelenskyy urged global community to act quickly to stop Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports

Meanwhile, on Monday, the embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the global community to act quickly to stop Russia's blockade of Ukrainian ports. As Putin's forces pounded Odesa, Zelenskyy highlighted the fact that many nations have already been facing food shortages as a result of a lack of Ukrainian agricultural exports. He warned that if Russia continued to destroy Ukrainian ports, the situation would become terrifying, as per media reports.

According to Ukraine's Operational Command "South," Russian troops had launched at least six cruise missiles from planes that targeted Odesa on May 7, one of which was directed at the Ukrainian military's command post. According to the most recent operational report, the rockets were fired from the Black Sea by a multi-role Russian SU-35 fighter plane. Russian soldiers have also begun targeting Ukrainian port cities and the Snake Island near Crimea from key naval positions, according to the Operational Command.

