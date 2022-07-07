Russia Made Limited Advances In Donetsk Amid Continued Shelling In Region: UK MoD

In its latest intelligence update about the prevailing situation in Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom Defence Ministry claimed that intense shelling continued in Ukraine's Donetsk region on Wednesday, July 6, with Russia making only limited advances. The Ministry further stated that Russian units involved in last week's gains are now probably re-constituting.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, the Russian government's proposed bill on "special economic measures" passed the Duma's first reading on July 5. The bill, which will grant the government exceptional control over labour relations, the activation of mobilisation facilities, and the release of funds from state reserves, is likely to be passed soon.

"The legislation is likely an attempt by the Kremlin to put in place economic measures to support the 'special military operation' without a formal declaration of state mobilisation, which remains politically sensitive," the UK Defence Ministry remarked. It further stated that the legislation would also enable Russia to avoid admitting that it is at war or that its military was unable to defeat the outgunned and outnumbered Ukrainian military.

UK vows to continue providing assistance to Ukraine

Meanwhile, the UK government said in a statement that the country along with its international allies is united in its support for Ukraine. The UK government is assisting Ukraine with a wide range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military aid, as well as putting new sanctions on Russia, the statement read. Meanwhile, the UK government has also declared that it will provide Ukraine with an additional £1 billion ($1.2 billion) in military assistance. With this, Britain has provided military aid totalling £2.3 billion since the onset of the war-- more than any country except the United States.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to mention here that the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated for over more than four months now. Since the onset of war, the delegations of both countries have held several rounds of peace negotiations but they failed to produce desired results. Meanwhile, David Arakhamiya, People's Deputy of Ukraine, has hinted that his country might resume peace talks with Russia in August. Notably, the Ukrainian government has made it clear that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow.

(Image: @UKPrimeMinister/Twitter/AP)