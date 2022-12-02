Russia Remains Aloof As Joe Biden Reveals Intention To Meet Putin For Peace Talks Amid War

Shortly after US President Joe Biden revealed his intention of meeting Russian counterpart "if in fact there is an interest in him deciding that he's looking for a way to end the war,” the Kremlin has said that Vladimir Putin is open to talks, but only on those matters that “ensure our interests.”

"What did President Biden say in fact? He said that negotiations are possible only after Putin leaves Ukraine,” said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, according to the BBC. Peskov added that mutual talks remain a complicated matter because the United States failed to recognise the "new territories" that Russia took from Ukraine earlier in September.

Russia’s refusal to engage in peace talks comes after Biden recently addressed reporters alongside his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and said that he would like to meet Putin if the Russian president indicates any openness to ending the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Macron asserted that he has agreed with Biden that "we will never urge the Ukrainians to make a compromise that will not be acceptable for them." After meeting at the White House, Biden and Macron released a joint statement about their stance on Ukraine.

Macron, Biden issue joint statement

“The Presidents strongly condemn Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and stress that intentionally targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure constitutes war crimes whose perpetrators must be held accountable,” read the statement on the White House website.

“They also condemn and reject Russia’s illegal attempted annexation of sovereign Ukrainian territory, in clear violation of international law. The United States and France deplore Russia’s deliberate escalatory steps, notably its irresponsible nuclear rhetoric and its disinformation regarding alleged chemical attacks, and biological and nuclear weapons programs,” it further read. Furthermore, the statement disclosed that the presidents “reaffirm their nations’ continued support for Ukraine” as the war-torn nation attempts to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.