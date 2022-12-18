Russia's ambassador to the US has said that although it may seem that Washington is "winning" in the Russia-Ukraine war, in reality, a new world order is emerging. Russia's ambassador Anatoly Antonov made this comment to Newsweek. "The Ukrainian crisis is becoming, without exaggeration, a turning point in the history of international relations," he said while arguing that if the US does not adapt, it will lose more in the long run.

He said that the events in Ukraine, be it the 2014 Maidan uprising, are a subject that should be studied by analysts, diplomats and political scientists. The Russian ambassador asked why did the US create instability on the borders of Russia. He argued that after the collapse of the USSR, Russia was struggling and did not pose a threat to the US.

What was the 2014 Maidan uprising?

The Maidan uprising, also known as the Euromaidan revolution, was a series of protests that took place in Kyiv, Ukraine, in 2013 and 2014. The protests were sparked by the decision of the Ukrainian government, led by President Viktor Yanukovych, to reject a long-anticipated association agreement with the European Union in favor of closer ties with Russia. From the American perspective, the Maidan uprising was seen as a popular uprising against a corrupt and autocratic government and an expression of the Ukrainian people's desire for closer ties with the West. The United States and other Western countries supported the protesters and called for a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

From the Russian perspective, the Maidan uprising was viewed as an illegitimate attempt by the United States and other Western powers to undermine Russia's influence in Ukraine and bring the country into the Western orbit. Russia accused the United States of interfering in Ukraine's internal affairs and supporting the overthrow of a pro-Russian government. From the Ukrainian perspective, the Maidan uprising was a grassroots movement for democracy and closer ties with the European Union. The protesters, who came to be known as the "Maidan," were a diverse group of Ukrainians from all regions of the country who came together to demand political reform and an end to corruption. The protests ultimately resulted in the ouster of President Yanukovych and the adoption of a new constitution that strengthened the powers of the Ukrainian parliament and the prime minister.

Antonov says that a multipolar world order is emerging

Antonov claimed that a new multipolar world is emerging and the days of unipolarity are over. He predicted that the Russia-US rivalry won't end anytime soon, but added that the rivalry must at the very least have some element of "mutual respect". He pointed to the Cuban Missile crisis, which was one of the most dangerous periods of the Cold War.

He said that even during the Cuban Missile crisis, there was a desire to understand each other, which is absent these days. "On the contrary, Russophobia prevails over creativity and common sense so much that the United States is getting increasingly dragged into the Ukrainian conflict, losing the instinct of self-preservation," Antonov stated. The Russian ambassador expressed disappointment and said that the US ignores legitimate security concerns Russia has. He added that Washington DC's decision to send more and more powerful weapons to Ukraine with the passage of time, will only lead to escalation.