Russia's Propaganda Videos Persuading Countrymen To Join Forces & Fight In Ukraine: Report

Russia has started a new propaganda campaign to nudge more Russians towards fighting the war in Ukraine, as per a report from CNN. This campaign is noteworthy because Russia has reportedly denied that it needs more recruits. The videos are being disseminated on social media platforms and they are appealing to Russian men by using a narrative of patriotism and upward social mobility.

One video depicts a young man who has chosen to fight with the Russian troops in Ukraine, instead of partying with his friends. This part of the video is relying on the message of patriotism. However, the video does not end there. This man, who chose to fight on the frontline, surprises his friends by purchasing a car with the money he got from the military contract. This part of the video relies on the narrative of upward social mobility.

Kremlin dismissed reports of another mobilisation

Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin’s spokesperson recently dismissed that Moscow is considering another mobilisation. “There are no discussions about that,” he said to reporters, as per Russia’s news agency TASS. The first and only partial mobilisation occurred in September, when around 300,000 men were called to serve in the military. It is worth flagging that Peskov hedged his statement by saying that he cannot speak for the Ministry of Defence. He said that he can only speak for Kremlin, as per a report from Moscow Times.

Current state of the war

Currently, Russian troops are digging trenches as the onslaught of winter continues. Russia's troop to land ratio has increased, due to the withdrawal from Kherson and the arrival of conscripts. Recently, Ukraine's military command, in an interview to the Economist, said that they are expecting a new Russian offensive next year. If Russia is indeed planning a new offensive, it is possible that they are seeking more recruits, to ensure they can defend their gains, whilst going ahead with another offensive.

Propaganda and war

Throughout history, governments and militaries have used propaganda to recruit soldiers for various wars and conflicts. During World War I and World War II, governments on both sides used propaganda extensively to recruit soldiers and rally support for the war effort. This included posters, films, radio broadcasts, and other forms of media that depicted soldiers as heroes and the enemy as immoral. In more recent times, the use of propaganda to recruit soldiers has continued. Governments and militaries have used a variety of tactics, including social media campaigns, video games, and other interactive media, to attract young people to join the military. Russia's president Vladimir Putin recently said that it is better to die in war, fighting for the motherland, instead of drinking oneself to death.