Russia Tells US To 'abandon Futile Policy Of Blockade And Sanctions' Amid War With Ukraine

As friction in Russia-United States ties continue, Russia on Tuesday urged the US to abandon its "futile policy" of blockade and sanctions in foreign policy. The Russian Embassy in Washington on Wednesday made the comment following the announcement of a new round of high-level dialogue between the United States and Cuba on migration. The Russian Embassy welcomed the step ahead of the meeting that will take place on April 21.

Making the comment on US' economic blockade on Moscow, the embassy noted that the countries must continue dialogue to resolve differences. "Dialogue is always better than its absence. It is high time for the US to abandon the futile policy of blockade and sanctions in foreign affairs," the Russian Embassy in Washington tweeted. It is interesting to note that the comment comes amid reports of the US reportedly designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy continued to urge the US to impose more sanctions on Moscow as Russia’s offence on his country continues. Sputnik had, in an earlier report, claimed that Zelenskyy called on US President Joe Biden to impose the designation on Russia that would impose some significant sanctions. The US had earlier announced an additional 800 million US dollars' worth of military aid to Ukraine claiming that Washington anticipated a "wider assault" by Vladimir Putin's forces.

NATO allies vow to hold Russia accountable for war crimes in Ukraine

In the face of the brutal Russia-Ukraine war, Biden on Wednesday engaged in a teleconference with his allies and partners to discuss the harrowing atrocities of the war in Ukraine. The leaders deliberated on the Russian aggression, including the ongoing provision of security, economic and humanitarian assistance, the White House said in a statement. The world leaders also affirmed their solidarity with Ukrainians and condemned the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion.

The virtual meeting had in attendance British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Michel, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Mario Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, President Andrej Duda of Poland, President Klaus Werner Iohannis of Romania.

The leaders pledged to hold Moscow responsible for 'brutalities' in Ukraine at ICC. Meanwhile, the White House reported that the US President currently has no plans to visit Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: AP)