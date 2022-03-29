Russia To 'respond Appropriately' If NATO Nations Give Combat Planes To Kyiv: Defence Min

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu asserted that Russia will "respond appropriately" to NATO countries if they provide combat planes and air defence systems to Ukraine. While speaking at a teleconference, Sergei Shoigu stressed that they continue to monitor the remarks made by certain NATO countries on the plans of supplying planes and air defence systems to Kyiv, Interfax reported. The statement of the Russian Defence minister comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for the second month.

Sergei Shoigu called the implementation of their plan to supply lethal weapons as “irresponsible.” He emphasized that providing “uncontrollable” arms to the people and mercenaries in Ukraine will aggravate the situation and may even cause a threat to European nations. According to Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, around 600 foreign mercenaries have been killed in Ukraine in the past two weeks and more than 500 mercenaries have left the war-torn nation, as per the Interfax news report. Revealing details regarding their "special military operation" in Ukraine, the Russian Defence Minister asserted that they have reached the main targets of the first stage of the operation.

Ukraine armed forces 'suffered considerable damage': Russian Defence Minister

Furthermore, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that the "combat potential" of the Ukrainian troops have been witnessing a significant decline and added that this permits the Russian soldiers to focus on their efforts on achieving the primary aim which is the "liberation of Donbass," as per the news report. According to Sergei Shoigu, the Ukrainian troops have "suffered considerable damage" and 123 planes, 77 helicopters, 152 long and intermediate-range air defence missile system of Ukraine's armed forces have been destroyed. He claimed that they have been providing humanitarian assistance to the civilians in Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republic.

What is happening in Ukraine?

It is to mention here that Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on February 24. Following his announcement, Russian armed forces and tanks stormed across the border to Ukraine. After Russia's military aggression in Ukraine, the European nations announced sanctions against Russia. The war between Ukraine and Russia continues for the second month with deaths and destruction being witnessed in the war-torn nation. According to the data released by UNHCR, more than 3.9 million people have fled their homes and moved to safe places to avoid war. Meanwhile, Ukraine and Russia held the sixth round of peace talks on Tuesday, March 29.

Image: AP