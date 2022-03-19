Russia-Ukraine War: Amid Continuous Attacks, Kyiv Residents Face Difficulties In Breathing

Amid the Russian offensive in Ukraine, Kyiv residents are facing difficulties in breathing, according to Nexta TV. People have reported difficulties in breathing in Kyiv due to smoke caused by the continuous bombardments. The air quality index has witnessed a drop in almost all districts.

According to Nexta TV report, the concentration of pollutants in the area is 19.9 times higher than the norm given by the World Health Organization. The report about the air quality index comes as the Russian military action against Ukraine has entered its day 24. Russian soldiers continue to target Ukrainian cities including Kyiv with firing, according to AP. The firing from the Russian side even hit the aircraft repair installation on the outskirts of Lviv and in close proximity to the Polish border.

Ukrainian forces well positioned to defend Kyiv: Major General Oleksandr Pavlyuk

A Ukrainian officer in charge of defending the region around the country’s capital asserted that his forces are well-positioned to defend Kyiv from Russian armed forces. Speaking to The Associated Press, Major General Oleksandr Pavlyuk claimed that the activities of the Russian troops have been halted and added that they are making efforts to "improve the system of defensive lines" to make the capital "inapproachable" for Russians.

General Palyuk stressed that Russian armed forces are testing their defences from time to time and mentioned that Ukrainian troops continue to defend their motherland, as per the AP report. Notably, despite three weeks of Russian bombardments in Ukraine, Ukraine has been putting up a stiff defence of its cities as fighting continues in the country. Pavlyuk noted that Russian has been targeting civilian structures as they used to do in the east.

Ukraine claims about 14200 Russian troops lost their lives

The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Friday, 18 March, claimed that about 14,200 Russian troops have been killed in the attack since the Russian invasion began on February 24. According to the ministry, Russia has lost 1,448 combat armoured machines, 205 artillery pieces, 450 tanks, 112 helicopters, 93 aircraft, 43 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 879 vehicles. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry claimed that Ukraine has destroyed three vessels, 11 special equipments and 12 unmanned aerial vehicles of Russia.

