Russia-Ukraine War: Czech Republic PM Halts Issuing Visas & Residence Permits To Russians

In response to Russia's military action against Ukraine, the Czech Republic has decided to stop issuing visas and temporary residence permits to Russians. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Friday, February 25, announced the government's decision and further informed that they will issue visa and residence permits to people who have humanitarian reasons, TASS reported.

Petr Fiala informed that he ordered, "an audit of the issued permits to stay in the republic" to Russian nationals. Fiala stated that the government is considering closing their airspace to some air companies over the Czech Republic. He said that the decision regarding flight operations in Czech Republic's airspace will be announced by the country's Minister of Transport, as per the TASS news report. Furthermore, Prime Minister Petr Fiala has announced that the government has decided to step up the process of the Czech Republic's withdrawal from the International Bank for Economic Cooperation (IBEC) and the International Investment Bank (IIB). The Czech authorities have provided 300 million crowns (₹1,02,51,33,131) to help Ukrainian citizens forced to leave their homes. Fiala expressed the willingness of Prague to support Ukraine.

Russia's actions 'cannot go unanswered': Petr Fiala

Earlier on February 24, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala condemned Russia's "unprovoked military aggression" against Ukraine. In his statement over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Fiala called on the Czech nationals in Ukraine to leave the country immediately. He informed that the Embassy of the Czech Republic in Kyiv has been temporarily closed. He added that the Consulate General of the Czech Republic in Lviv will provide consular assistance to Czech citizens in Ukraine. Petr Fiala asserted that the actions of the Russian side will not be "unanswered."

"Russia's unprovoked military aggression, the invasion of Ukraine, cannot be described as anything other than an act of aggression against a sovereign state. I unequivocally condemn the actions of Russian President Vladimir Putin and cannot go unanswered, Petr Fiala said in the statement.

Russia expresses willingness to send delegation to Minsk

Russia's President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, February 24, announced a military operation to protect civilians in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass region. Following the announcement of Putin, many countries including the US, UK have condemned Russia's action and announced the decision of imposing sanctions against Russia. In the latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the development and mentioned that the decision has been taken in response to Ukraine's neutrality proposal. Furthermore, Peskov reiterated that Putin's aim of ordering military action against Ukraine is to "help" Eastern Ukraine's pro-Russian breakaway regions including "demilitarization of Ukraine."

