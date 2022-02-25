Russia-Ukraine War: IMA Urges PM Modi To Expedite Evacuation Of Medical Students in Kyiv

As the war hovers above the heads of civilians in Ukraine, the Indian Medical Association on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi led-Union government to expedite the evacuation of the medical students trapped in the war struck nation. In a letter to PM Modi, IMA had urged to look after thousands of students who have moved to Ukraine to study medical science and are now facing immense difficulties in fleeing the nation.



IMA cited that owing to the ongoing bloodshed in Kyiv, Ukraine has been made a no flying zone, thereby putting the students in a tough situation where they have to find ways to return via neighbouring countries. They mentioned that amid the heightened tensions, the prices of international flights have been sky-rocketed and students can not afford it financially. Moreover, even those who can afford it are finding it immensely cumbersome to get out of the conflicting nation.

IMA urges PM Modi to expedite evacuation of trapped Medical students

Stating that the ration prices are dwindling in war struck nations, the Indian Medical Association noted that surviving there has become extremely difficult and urged the Union government to take immediate measures to bring back the medical students stuck in the crisis.

Indian embassy in Kyiv looking out for alternate arrangements for evacuations

This comes in as the Indian government continues to make efforts to evacuate the citizens as well as extend every possible help to them. Notably, the Indian embassy in Kyiv continues to explore alternative arrangements for evacuations. The Indian embassy in the risk-prone Ukrainian capital is also extending necessary support to the stranded citizens and has also ordered them to stay at home for their safety.

In this regard, India has also issued multiple helpline numbers for the stranded citizens in Ukraine followed by measures of the state governments for the respective nationals in the country. Furthermore, the control room of the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi has also been extended and made operational to work on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Helpline numbers for Indians stranded in Ukraine:

Indian Embassy's 24-hour emergency helpline:

Phone: +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free), 380 997300428, 8380 997300483,

email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

Helpline numbers by different states:

Tamil Nadu:

Toll-free number: 1070

Jacintha Lazarus (IAS) : 9445869848/ 9600023645/ 9940256444/ 044-2815288

Tamil Nadu House - New Delhi: 9289516716

Karnataka:

Nodal officer : Dr. Manoj Ranjan IFS

Helpline number 0801070, 080-22340676

email id- manoarya@gmail.com, revenuedmkar@gmail.com.

Andhra Pradesh:

Helpline Number - 0863-2340678

WhatsApp Number- 8500027678

email id- rcapbnd@gmail.com

Contacts of officials:

P Ravi Shankar, OSD, (mobile number-9871999055)

MVS Rama Rao, Assistant Commissioner (9871990081)

ASRN Saibabu, Assistant Commissioner (9871999430)

Delhi:

Helpline numbers: +911123012113, +911123914104, +911123017905 and 1800118797.

Mumbai:

Helpline Number- 022-22664232

e-mail - mumbaicitync@gmail.com.

Chhattisgarh:

Ganesh Misra, Liason Officer (Chhattisgarh Bhawan, Delhi) - NODAL OFFICER

Helpline no. 01146156000

Fax-01146156030

Mobile no. 9997060999.

Maharashtra:

Phone: 022 2202 6712 (Maharashtra relief and rehabilitation department)

West Bengal:

State control room no: 22143526, 1070: WB Govt

Image: AP