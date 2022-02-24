After Ambassador of Ukraine to India, Dr Igor Polikha, on Thursday, urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support against Russian aggression in Ukraine, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed PM Modi, and stated that now the latter's leadership is getting recognised all around the world, calling it 'power of India'.

'This is the power of India under PM Modi': UP CM Yogi Adityanath

In a super exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, UP CM Yogi said, "Today you all must be seeing, that in this world today, a war that has begun between Russia and Ukraine, and now there is one common demand, and that is India's support."

"This is New India. Under the leadership of PM Modi, this is the power of India. Today the world has accepted India's potentiality in leadership. For PM Modi, rashtra-dharm (Nationalism) comes first. PM Modi does not have a personal family, 138 crore Indians are his family. He has always made several policies and rules for the benefit of the poor people. Why did such things not happen here since 1947?"

Ukraine pleads for India's support

Earlier in the day, Dr Igor Polikha, Ambassador of Ukraine to India, urged the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support against Russian aggression. He highlighted that he was not sure about leaders Putin pay heed to, however, he expressed hope that he might listen to Prime Minister Modi.

“At the present moment, we're asking and pleading for support of India. In this case of aggression by a totalitarian regime against a democratic state, India should fully assume its global role. Modi Ji is one of the most powerful and respected leaders in the world,” he said.

PM Modi to dial Putin

Meanwhile, sources have informed Republic Media Network on Thursday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak with Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, after the cabinet meeting which is currently underway. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, NSA Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary, and PM's Principal Secretary are present in the meeting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Putin reiterated that Russia does not plan to invade Ukraine and that its military action is to 'demilitarize' Ukraine. He also urged Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home'. Putin also stated that it is 'inevitable' that there will be fighting between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.