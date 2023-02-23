Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Denies To Negotiate With Putin; 'Erdogan Knows My View'

'Very proud' of her: Zelenskyy hails Olena Zelenska, says 'I love my family & wife'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a press conference talked about his family, stating that “I love them, I love my family. I love my wife."

While speaking about Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, he said he was “very proud” of her and that she was “doing everything she can for the sake of our children and the country”.

"The most important thing is not to let them down. The most important thing is to make sure that my children are proud of me," he added.