Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Denies To Negotiate With Putin; 'Erdogan Knows My View'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a press conference talked about his family, stating that “I love them, I love my family. I love my wife."
While speaking about Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, he said he was “very proud” of her and that she was “doing everything she can for the sake of our children and the country”.
"The most important thing is not to let them down. The most important thing is to make sure that my children are proud of me," he added.
The lyrics of "You'll Never Walk Alone" have been recited by in a powerful film to mark the first anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war. The Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) released one-minute video showing the devastation unleashed by Russian President Vladimir Putin's war, with millions forced to flee their homeland
It begins with a black screen and the caption: "Ukraine. February. 2023.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy does not consider China's proposals to end war in Ukraine to be a peace plan, but sees positive things in the initiative. "It seems to me that this was not China's peace plan, not a resolution or a declaration. It is not an infrastructure for anything. I think China has shown its thoughts," he said.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday appeared to take a dig at China’s newly published 12-point ceasefire proposal to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.
Blinken, while speaking at the UN security council in New York, stated that he expects “many countries will call for peace today,” but “history teaches us that it’s the nature of peace that matters”.
"Members of the council should not be fooled by calls for a temporary or unconditional ceasefire in Ukraine and should not fall into the “false equivalency” of calling both sides to stop fighting. Russia will use any pause in fighting to consolidate control of territory and replenish its forces," he said as per The Guardian.
The White House national security spokesperson on Friday said that it believes Russia may offer Iran with fighter jets and other military equipment in exchange for support for its war in Ukraine
Speaking to reporters, John Kirby, said the Washington had information that Tehran had shipped artillery and tank rounds to Moscow in November. He added that Russia, in return, was offering “unprecedented defence cooperation”, including on missiles, electronics and fighter jets, he said.
He said Iran was also looking forward to buy attack helicopters, radars and combat trainer aircraft.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that he will not negotiate with Russia's President Putin even f talks are mediated with Turkey. "I don't accept it," Zelenskyy said, adding that Turkish President Erdogan "knows my view," according to broadcaster CNN. "We discussed this before the war. I told him to put Putin at the table for negotiations. 'Can we please do that? We must avert a full-scale war.' But [Erdogan] was not able to do that. Not only him — he is powerful — but he is not able to do it. And now he thinks that he is? Now we can't," Zelenskyy noted.
"It is not the same man. There is nobody to talk to there," said Zelenskyy to Putin.
Zelenskyy on Friday said that the war in Ukriane has pushed reset button in NATO countries, and that they were now multiplying the defense spending. Russia's invasion forced the world and NATO countries to rethink their security systems, he noted, according to CNN. "A lot of countries in the world (have) started increasing their defense budgets," he told reporters on Friday. "The war in Ukraine has pushed the reset button on NATO." Zelenskyy said the defense spending is "about more than just ammunition and weapons, and pointed to drones, IT, information sharing and defense against cyber attacks."
"There is a lot of state-of-the-art technology, and it is not universally effective. Of course, some people may be increasing spending. But on the whole, this is also a reform of security systems. I believe that this is right. Because everybody has seen what you can expect of the Russian Federation," he said at a news conference.
Ukraine will "work with China" if they show respect for international law, Zelenskyy was quoted as saying during his speech, delivered on one year anniversary of the Russian invasion. "I believe it would be correct to think that if there are thoughts that are consistent with respect for international law and territorial integrity and certain security issues, I believe that we need to use it in a good sense of the word and work with China on this. Why not? Our task is to rally everybody to isolate somebody," he told reporters, including American broadcaster CNN, Friday.
"One year ago today, Russia launched its brutal invasion of Ukraine. When I spoke at a town hall earlier this week, I reiterated what it means to stand against Russia’s invasion, and why we’ll never stop standing up for Ukrainians," said Canada's PM Jsutin Trudeau on one year anniversary of Russia's war.
Zelenskyy during the one-year anniversary state address said that he desires to hold a summit with the Latin American countries “even though it’s very difficult for me to leave Ukraine," Guardian is reporting. He also expressed the will to bring on board India and China at a “peace summit” to end the ongoing hostilities.
Zelennkyy has thanked the UK’s prime minister, Rishi Sunak, and the people of Britain for their “unwavering support” and “invaluable help during the hard times”.
As he prepared to deliver the address on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion in Ukraine, President Zelesnkyy declared that he is "confident" that his country has the ability to fend off the attacks of the invading Russian forces.
"Victory will be inevitable. I am certain there will be victory," Zelensky told a reporter of American broadcaster CNN, ahead of the remarks. "We have everything for it. We have the motivation, certainty, friends, the diplomacy. You have all come together for this," Zelensky said.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is delivering remarks as his country marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. Starting an address in Kyiv, Ukraine's embattled President observed a moment of silence for the soldiers, and journalists killed during the conflict in the eastern flank of Europe.
"I bow deeply to you for what you have been saying about Ukraine, and that the world is not forgetting Ukraine and is helping us," Zelenskyy stated.. "I thank you all, and I want to thank your colleagues, who, unfortunately, are not with us anymore."
Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will attend an online summit of the Group of Seven (G7) as the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the US are expected to pledge more support for Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia. Current G7 chair Japan's President Fumio Kishida had invited Zelenskyy to attend the G7, but did not give details of the measures to be announced.
Moldova’s President Maia Sandu says Ukrainians are not only fighting Russia for a “free and dignified life” but also for the “freedom of the entire continent.” On one year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sandu said “there is no greater injustice than being invaded and killed in your own home” and praised Ukrainians who “rose up, conquered their fears and became invincible” in the face of Russian aggression.
Sweden will donate up to 10 Leopard 2 tanks and HAWK anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, announced on Friday. “This is about what Ukraine needs and what they see as the highest priority,” he said at the press conference, held at Sweden’s military base in Boden in the far north of Sweden.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy bestowed the state awards at Sophia Square today to Ukraine's military. He handed over combat flags to the military units of the Armed Forces and the assault brigades of the "Guards". The ceremony involved handing over the Golden Star medals to the members of the families of the fallen, who were awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.
"It's up to you whether to be all of us or to be Ukraine. Every day depends on it! Every hour! Exactly from you, Ukrainian warrior! Our most important person, who stands and thanks to whom millions of Ukrainians stand. Which will stand and thanks to which will stand Ukraine! Thanks to which forever lunatime " Glory to Ukraine! ". I thank everyone who has endured that February, this year and who gives Ukraine unbreakable," Ukraine's President said, addressing Ukrainian armed forces.
Latvian MP Rihards Kols, who is participating in the winter session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, swore at the Russian delegation, prompting the Russian officials to walk out of the assembly. "I'll take advantage of the moment - and I apologize in advance, Mr. Chairman. I will convey a message to the Russian delegation sitting in this room and quote the Ukrainian border guards: Russian warship, go f**k yourself," said the Latvian MP, echoing the line that became popular when Ukraine's forces refused to surrender to the crew from the Russian warship Moskva, the flagship of the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet, that sank on 14 April 2022.
"There's an elephant in this room which is called by the name of the Russian Federation delegation. If I were a witness and somebody asked me: 'Who is a war criminal?' Well, I would point to the back benches in this room. It's just a disgrace. It's a disgrace that this delegation is here, particularly the delegation that consists of sanctioned individuals who voted to annex independent countries' territories... those are the principles this institution was vouched to protect and guard! And we are sitting as if nothing happened!" said Kols.
Ukraine's central bank unveiled a commemorative banknote on Thursday to mark the first anniversary of Russia's invasion. The banknote shows three Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag.
"We decided to launch a commemorative #banknote which will depict on a small piece of paper a year of emotions, patterns, content and iconic things," said Andriy Pyshnyi, governor of the National Bank of Ukraine.
UK's former prime minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to run for the NATO Secretary General position. "I want to say, dear friends, that there is such a plan. Let no one forget that there is such a candidate in reserve. This time I think I'm going to be lucky," Johnson said on Friday, according to emerging reports.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg does not plan to extend his mandate for a fourth time and expects to be replaced in October, his spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said in a statement earlier. “The mandate of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has been extended three times and he has served for a total of almost nine years,” Lungescu reportedly said. “The Secretary General’s term comes to an end in October of this year and he has no intention to seek another extension of his mandate," she had added.
Hungarian Foreign Minister, Péter Szijjártó, on Friday announced that Hungary is working on preparations for Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to Kyiv. The Hungarian leader has not been personally invited to visit the Ukrainian capital, but he would "gladly go" if such an invitation was issued, the Hungarian Foreign Minister noted.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday launched a barb on China's "peace proposal," saying "China is not very credible because it did not condemn the Russian invasion." Stoltenberg noted that Xi Jinping and Putin signed an agreement a few days before the invasion pledging cooperation across several sectors. "But we do see signs that China is considering supplying military aid to Russia," the secretary-general also added.
Polish PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, on Friday, said that his country delivered four Leopards to Kyiv already. Morawiecki is meeting Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv today. "Poland and Europe stand by your side. We will definitely not leave you, we will support Ukraine until complete victory over Russia," he wrote, adding that Poland will supply several Soviet-era T-72 tanks and more weaponry.
A wrecked Russian tank put on display in Berlin, a bloody cake with a skull on top of it left in a Belgrade street and Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag held aloft in the sizzling Bangkok sun were among the memorials, stunts and ceremonies held across the world Friday to mark the anniversary of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of its neighbour. The rusting T-72 tank was placed outside the prominent Russian Embassy building on the German capital’s Unter den Linden boulevard.
The tank was struck in the Kyiv region in the early stages of the war, which began on Feb. 24, 2022. It was taken to Berlin by a private group, which said that the Ukrainian defense ministry’s Military History Museum loaned it. Destroyed Russian armor litters parts of Ukraine after months of battlefield setbacks for the Kremlin’s forces.
“The whole world should see that there are many people in Germany who stand behind Ukraine, so that’s why we’re putting the Russians’ scrap tank in front of their door,” said Wieland Giebel of the Berlin Story group, who was one of the exhibit’s organizers.
US President, Joe Biden, on Friday, expressed solidarity with Ukraine saying that "a year after bombs began to fall, Ukraine is still independent and free." Biden added, that "from Kherson to Kharkiv – Ukrainian fighters have reclaimed their land. And in more than half of the territory Russia held last year, the Ukrainian flag proudly waves once more."
Russia’s foreign ministry on Friday warned that any assault on the troops in Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria will trigger an “adequate response," adding that such a move by Ukrainian forces will be an attack on Russia itself.
"Any action that threatens their security will be considered under international law as an attack on the Russian Federation," warned Russia's Foreign Minister.
The warning comes as Russia had earlier raised concerns about Ukraine staging a false flag attack to invade Transnistria, Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region. Russia's MoD had pledged a "response." "The Kyiv regime has stepped up preparations for the invasion of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic," the Russian MoD statement said. The "invasion" would be launched "in response to an alleged offensive by Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,' it added.
Germany has installed a wrecked Russian battle tank destroyed during the offensive in Ukraine on display "as an exhibit" in front of the Russian Embassy in Berlin. What appears to be a T-72 tank was seen outside the prominent Russian Embassy building on the German capital’s Unter den Linden boulevard. It is understood that the Ukrainian defense ministry loaned the Russian tank to Military History Museum.
Hungary is 'not enthusiastic' about voting to admit Finland and Sweden to NATO, said Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban—a steadfast ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin. "These countries are spreading 'shameless lies' about Hungary," said Orban at a press conference on Friday. Orban noted that more talks between parliamentary groups was required before NATO members decide on the ratification of Finland and Sweden's membership bids. A debate is scheduled for next Wednesday. Only Turkey and Hungary in the 36-member bloc are yet to approve the accession of the two nordic states' entry to the Alliance.
Russian Ambassador, Aanatoly Antonov, on Friday lambasted the Western countries for pushing their goal of the "unipolar world order" as Ukraine marked one year anniversary of the Russian invasion.
"We have witnessed major upheavals in various regions of the world. The disregard for basic principles of international relations that form the basis of the UN Charter no longer surprises anyone," said the Russian ambassador in a statement. He slammed West for assuming the approach of "unpredictability and conflicts." Russia, he noted, has been doing its best to solve arising problems "peacefully." However, "we run up against opposition [from the West] as they are not ready to give up on the unipolar world order.'
"Time will show whether our opponents are capable of sober thinking, which implies a refusal to create dividing lines and the beginning of work to restore strategic stability that is in demand today as never before," asserted the Russian ambassador.
As the Russia-Ukraine war marks its one-year anniversary, tensions have ratcheted on Europe's eastern flank. US has deployed more than 20,000 additional US troops to Europe, and deployed the first permanent US forces to NATO's eastern flank, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Friday.