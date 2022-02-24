Russia-Ukraine War: Nepal Opposes Use Of Force, Urges All Sides To Exercise Restrain

As Russia-Ukraine break out into a war, the Government of Nepal on Thursday issued a statement urging all parties to exercise maximum restraint. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs underlined that as a member of the United Nations, the country believes principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity are 'sacrosanct', and must be fully respected by all member states.

"As a member of the UN, Nepal views principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity as enshrined in the UN Charter are sacrosanct and must be fully respected by all member states," the statement said.

"Recognition of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent entities goes contrary to the provisions of the UN Charter. Nepal opposed any use of force against a sovereign country in any circumstance and believes in peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy and dialogue," Kathmandu's statement added.

Russia wages war against Ukraine

On Thursday morning, Russia under the direction of President Vladimir Putin initiated a 'special military operation' in Ukraine's Donbass, to demilitarise its former Soviet ally. Reports of massive explosions, bombings, and attacks surfaced from across the country including its capital city Kyiv, second-largest city Kharkiv, and other parts close to breakaway regions, Donetsk and Luhansk, apart from Crimea and the Black seaport of Odessa.

In retaliation, five Russian planes and a helicopter were shot down, according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Ukrainian government has invited its citizens to join the military line in order to support and help the country in the war against Moscow.

Ukraine's Defence Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said on Thursday that "Anyone who is ready and able to hold a weapon can join the ranks of the Territorial Defence Forces."

Meanwhile, India expressed concern over the increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, saying that the situation is in danger of escalating into a serious crisis that could jeopardise the region's peace and security. "We call for an immediate de-escalation; situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. If not handled carefully, it may undermine security. The security of all parties should be taken into account," stated TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations to the UN Security Council. "