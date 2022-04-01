Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War Updates: Ukrainian Journalist Maks Levin Found Dead In Kyiv

Russia Ukraine war has entered day 38 with both sides still continuing peace talks to reach a ceasefire agreement. Both sides met in online format on April 1 with high-level visits taking place across the globe. EU parliament chief met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv and Russia's Sergey Lavrov met with PM Modi in New Delhi.

Russia Ukraine war

Image: AP

06:28 IST, April 3rd 2022
EU's 5th package of sanctions will close restrictions: Ukraine's FM

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba stated that the new fifth package of European Union sanctions against Russia will close the way around the imposed restrictions. He further stated that as of now, the European Union has implemented four packages of sanctions and that their implementation is conducted on a daily basis, and loopholes are found.

05:19 IST, April 3rd 2022
Horrific images come out of civilians' dead bodies in Ukraine

After the towns of Bucha and Irpin were retaken by Ukraine from retreating Russian forces, horrifying photographs and videos have come out. The photographs appear to show that Russian forces killed residents in Bucha in a deliberate, systematic manner, notably men, who were found shot dead, with their wrists tied behind their backs. Houses were razed, cars burnt, and bodies of civilians were strewn over the streets.

 

03:54 IST, April 3rd 2022
The UK working to collect evidence of Russian war crime: Liz Truss

Britain's foreign secretary, Liz Truss, stated that the UK is working with others to collect evidence of Russian war crimes based on new intelligence from the Kyiv region.

She said, "Appalled by atrocities in Bucha and other towns in Ukraine. Reports of Russian forces targeting innocent civilians are abhorrent."

 

02:49 IST, April 3rd 2022
Ukraine retakes control of Kyiv region: Deputy Defence Minister

Ukraine's deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar stated on Facebook that Ukrainian soldiers have retaken control of the whole territory of the Kyiv region. She said that the enemy is expelled from Irpin, Bucha, Gostomel, and the entire Kyiv region.

 

02:06 IST, April 3rd 2022
Former UN Prosecutor says Putin is a war criminal

The former head prosecutor of the United Nations war crimes tribunals for the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda, Carla Del Ponte has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to be placed under international arrest. She stated that Putin is a war criminal.

She was particularly disturbed by Russia's use of mass graves in its assault on Ukraine, which she compared to the worst of the former Yugoslavia's wars. She said that she never wanted to see mass graves again.

(AP)

01:17 IST, April 3rd 2022
Ukraine's Zelenskyy talks to Boris Johnson again to discuss defence support for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that he had a conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson again, claiming that the United Kingdom is a powerful ally of Ukraine. He further said that they talked about the topic of defence support for Ukraine, as well as the tightening of anti-Russian sanctions and post-war security guarantees. He also said that the donors' summit for Ukraine is something they are looking forward to.

 

00:36 IST, April 3rd 2022
In Switzerland, a protest broke out in the middle of a snowstorm against the Russian invasion of Ukraine

On Saturday, tens of thousands of demonstrators protested in the middle of a snowstorm in Bern, Switzerland, to demand an end to Russia's disastrous conflict in Ukraine. According to organisers, roughly 10,000 people marched through the city in a sea of blue and yellow Ukrainian flags with a rainbow-coloured sprinkling of PEACE banners.

23:44 IST, April 2nd 2022
Russia: 208 people detained in protests against Russia's military incursion

A Russian group that tracks political arrests suggests that 208 individuals were detained in nationwide protests against Russia's military incursion in Ukraine on Saturday. The group also said that demonstrations were held in 17 Russian cities ranging from Siberia to the more heavily populated areas in the west. The organisation also stated that more than 70 people were detained in Moscow and a similar number in St. Petersburg.

23:31 IST, April 2nd 2022
Lithuania refuses Russian gas to achieve full energy independence from Russia

Lithuania has refused Russian gas in order to achieve full energy independence from Russia, in response to Russia's energy blackmail in Europe and the war in Ukraine. The Lithuanian gas transmission system has been running without Russian gas imports since the beginning of this month.

22:53 IST, April 2nd 2022
Belarus to pay for Russian oil and gas in rubles

Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko announced that Belarus will begin paying in rubles for Russian oil and gas this year. He stated that in order to pay for energy resources, they moved to rubles. He also claimed that this is crucial and decoupling settlements from the dollar is something they have been working towards for a long time, and they will soon be paying in Russian rubles, according to Russian media.

He also stated that this is not because Moscow suddenly expects the West to pay in Russian money and that they have always pushed for it because it's economically favourable to them. Golovchenko said that they will pay in Russian rubles for oil and gas this year.

22:20 IST, April 2nd 2022
In Bucha village near Kyiv, 20 dead bodies were discovered

After Ukrainian forces retook the village of Bucha near Kyiv from Russian troops on Saturday, the dead bodies of at least 20 men dressed in civilian clothes were discovered lying in a single street, according to local reports. The remains of the males were thrown across a residential road in a suburb town northwest of the capital, with one of the men's hands tied, and the bodies were strewn over several hundred metres.

After Moscow's attempt to encircle Kyiv failed, Russian forces retreated from many towns near the capital in recent days, prompting Ukraine to declare Bucha "liberated."

22:06 IST, April 2nd 2022
Zelenskyy chairs cabinet session on taxation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office on Saturday released footage of him chairing to cabinet meeting to discuss economic reforms despite the war raging across the country.

The session focused on simplifying the country's taxation system and attracting foreign and domestic funds, the presidential office said, apparently in a defiant show of normality.

It would have seemed little more than regular government business were it not for the khaki t-shirts the president and some officials donned during the meeting.

The session was attended in person by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Economic Development and Trade Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and ruling party fraction leader Davyd Arakhamia among others.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy said that the war was entering a critical stage as the Russian military appeared to be retreating across several fronts and the Ukrainian military's counter-offensives saw various parts of the Kyiv region liberated of foreign troops.

(Source: AP)

21:34 IST, April 2nd 2022
Podolyak calls for embargo on Russian energy

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the president’s chief of staff, says the sanctions imposed on Russia aren’t enough.

 

21:03 IST, April 2nd 2022
Russian missiles hit railroad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, train traffic halted

Russian missiles hit railroad in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, train traffic halted.

 

20:59 IST, April 2nd 2022
Russian soldiers shelled a hospital in Balakliya

Russian soldiers shelled a hospital in Balakliya. The building is partially damaged. Evacuation is necessary for 70 patients and medical staff, said head of the Kharkiv regional administration Oleg Sinegubov. Balakliya is a city in Kharkiv region, occupied by Russian troops.

(Source: Nexta)

20:53 IST, April 2nd 2022
Ukrainian journalist Maks Levin found dead in Kyiv, preliminary findings claim he was killed in a crossfire

Ukrainian journalist Maks Levin found dead in Kyiv, preliminary findings claim he was killed in a crossfire. 

 

20:33 IST, April 2nd 2022
Russian forces strike Enerhodar city with bombs and rockets

A series of blasts has torn through the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar nearby the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Ukraine’s state nuclear agency reported about Saturday’s attacks on its official Telegram channel.

Both the city and the plant, which generates over a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity and is one of the largest nuclear facilities in Europe, have been under Russian control since March 4, according to Interfax Ukraine.

20:28 IST, April 2nd 2022
Ukrainian economy develops even in wartime, says Zelenskyy while taking meeting with ministers

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on Saturday, shared a short clip in which he can be seen taking meetings with his Cabinet ministers to ensure that the Ukrainian economy develops even in wartime. "We attract our own and partner funds. Consider the transition to a simplified system of taxation. We provide sowing," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.

 

19:44 IST, April 2nd 2022
Ukrainian journalist killed in combat zone

A prominent Ukrainian photojournalist who went missing last month in a combat zone near the capital has been found dead.

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office said in a statement Saturday that Maks Levin was killed with two gunshots, fired allegedly by the Russian military. Levin’s body was found in the Huta Mezhyhirska village on Friday.

Levin, 40, worked as a photojournalist and videographer for many Ukrainian and international publications.

Levin has been missing since March 13, when he contacted his friend from Vyshhorod near Kyiv to report on the fighting in the region.

19:03 IST, April 2nd 2022
Putin is “a war criminal’, says Ex-ICC prosecutor

The former chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court has called for an international arrest warrant to be issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin. “Putin is a war criminal,” Carla Del Ponte told Swiss newspaper Le Temps in an interview published Saturday. In interviews given to Swiss media to mark the release of her latest book, the Swiss lawyer who oversaw ICC war crimes investigations in Rwanda, Syria and the former Yugoslavia, said there were clear war crimes being committed in Ukraine.

18:27 IST, April 2nd 2022
Red Cross tries to reach besieged Mariupol

The International Committee of the Red Cross says a team of nine staffers is trying to get to the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol again after it had to abandon an earlier attempt when conditions on the ground made it impossible to proceed.

The humanitarian group said the team with three vehicles was on the way to help facilitate the safe passage of civilians on Saturday after a failed attempt Friday.

18:09 IST, April 2nd 2022
Death toll from Mykolaiv strike keeps growing

At least 33 people have been killed and 34 injured in a Russian rocket strike on the regional government building in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv. Ukrainian officials gave the latest death toll in a statement Saturday, updating the numbers of the deadly strike that hit Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

17:33 IST, April 2nd 2022
Ukrainian authorities expect to receive $400 billion from frozen Russian assets, says Zelenskyy's advisor

According to a report by Nexta, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's economic advisor Oleg Ustenko said that Ukrainian authorities lost around one trillion dollars due to the ongoing war. According to him Ukrainian authorities expect to receive $400 billion from the frozen Russian assets into the reconstruction fund.

17:13 IST, April 2nd 2022
Mines in wake of Russian retreat keep Kyiv unsafe, says Ukraine President

As Russian forces pull back from Ukraine’s capital region, retreating troops are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Saturday.

Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building up troop strength in eastern Ukraine. Ukrainian fighters reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.

16:48 IST, April 2nd 2022
Shelling takes place on fuel depots in Kremenchug

Catch the latest updates here:

 

16:43 IST, April 2nd 2022
Ukrainian flag again visible over Chernobyl nuclear site

A day after Russian forces left the heavily contaminated Chernobyl nuclear site, the Ukrainian flag is again visible over the plant. As per the officials of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the operating personnel of the station raised it on April 2.

 

16:21 IST, April 2nd 2022
Sanctions on Russia are not working effectively, says Polish PM

Polish Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, on Saturday, said that the sanctions that were imposed on Moscow were not working properly as the Russian currency was getting stronger. Notably, he was referring to the recent decision taken by Russian President Vladimir Putin wherein he compelled the unfriendly countries to pay in rubles. 

 

15:54 IST, April 2nd 2022
Russian forces start massive shelling in Enerhodar: Report

Citing the reports of Energoatom, Kyiv Independent reported that the Russian forces arrested an unknown number of people opposing the Russian occupation in a peaceful rally in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Also, it said that the locals heard loud explosions and “massive shelling” sounds in the city soon after.


 

15:50 IST, April 2nd 2022
Retreating Russians leave many mines behind, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his people early Saturday that retreating Russian forces were creating “a complete disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory,” even around homes and corpses.

He issued the warning as the humanitarian crisis in the encircled city of Mariupol deepened, with Russian forces blocking evacuation operations for the second day in a row, and the Kremlin accused the Ukrainians of launching a helicopter attack on a fuel depot on Russian soil.

15:21 IST, April 2nd 2022
Zelenskyy won’t discuss fuel depot attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declined to comment on whether he ordered an attack on a Russian fuel depot. In an interview with FOX News, Zelenskyy said he does not discuss any orders he issues as commander in chief. Earlier, the secretary of Ukraine’s national security council denied allegations from Moscow that two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border at around dawn Friday.

 

