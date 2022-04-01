Russia Ukraine War Updates: Ukrainian Journalist Maks Levin Found Dead In Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office on Saturday released footage of him chairing to cabinet meeting to discuss economic reforms despite the war raging across the country.

The session focused on simplifying the country's taxation system and attracting foreign and domestic funds, the presidential office said, apparently in a defiant show of normality.

It would have seemed little more than regular government business were it not for the khaki t-shirts the president and some officials donned during the meeting.

The session was attended in person by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Economic Development and Trade Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and ruling party fraction leader Davyd Arakhamia among others.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy said that the war was entering a critical stage as the Russian military appeared to be retreating across several fronts and the Ukrainian military's counter-offensives saw various parts of the Kyiv region liberated of foreign troops.

