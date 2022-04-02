Russia Ramps Up Gas Supply To China Amid Western Ban On Moscow Imports

Russia has pumped more than planned gas in China through the Power of Siberia pipeline, said Russian gas company Gazprom on Friday. With repeated calls from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the West to stop buying Russian gas, US and European nations have moved to decrease the supplies from Moscow. In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war which has now entered the 38th day, the European Union has even planned to boycott Russian gas in the coming years.

However, Russia managed to pump in more gas to China, a strong ally of Moscow. Russian state media RT cited the Russian gas major’s report on the first-quarter results to state that the exports between both the nations through a pipeline in Siberia were part of a contract between Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

In a message shared on Telegram on Friday, Gazprom said, “Gazprom continues to supply gas in accordance with consumer requests in full compliance with contractual obligations”.

“Gas supplies to China are growing via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline under a bilateral long-term contract between Gazprom and CNPC,” it added.

It is to note here that the 3,000-kilometre cross-border pipeline was started being used in 2019 for the official deliveries of Russian natural gas to China. As per the report, the eastern route’s capacity is 61 billion cubic metres of gas per year including 38 billion cubic meters for export. An agreement on supplying gas through the pipeline was reached in 2014. Gazprom and CNPC have signed a 30-year contract which is also the Russian company’s biggest ever agreement. Moreover, the Power of Siberia is the first natural gas pipeline between Russia and China.

Russia threatens to cut gas supply to Europe

Media reports have stated that gas was still flowing from Russia to Europe, but Moscow on Friday had threatened to cut off the gas supply to Europe after the Kremlin set up a deadline for payments to be made in Russian rubles. On Friday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov had said that foreign gas buyers need to open ruble-dominated accounts at the Russian state-controlled Gazprombank in order to pay. He also noted that the payments on the deliveries due after April 1 come in the second half of this month and May. Peskov’s remarks came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday had signed a decree that buyers must make payments in rubles.

Image: AP

