Russia-Ukraine War: People Pack Onto Crowded Train Platforms In Lviv To Flee Ukraine

Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, thousands of people packed on a crowded platform at a train station in Lviv city near the Polish border, on Saturday.

Amid the intensified tensions in Ukraine, thousands of people packed on a crowded platform at a train station in Lviv city near the Polish border, on Saturday, February 26. Visuals revealed the panic state of people as they rushed to the doors, hoping to get on board when a train drew up at a platform. 

As per the reports, in an attempt to flee Ukraine, people stayed overnight at Lviv train station to board trains to Poland.

It is learned that on the second day of the war, many people chose to flee the country in cars, choking roads outside the capital. While tens of thousands, mostly women and children have already managed to leave the country but men of fighting age are told to remain. 

Citizens flee Ukraine after the Russian invasion

Since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, tens of thousands of people have fled Ukraine, the United Nations said. It further informed that if the violence is continued for longer then a wave of up to five million refugees will flee towards neighbouring countries.

On the second of the conflict, when Russian forces closed in on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, the UN refugee agency sounded the alarm on Friday. Russia's military invasion has claimed the lives of more than 130 people and prompted thousands of people to seek refuge in neighbouring countries including Moldova, Romania, and Poland.

“More than 150,000 Ukrainian refugees have now crossed into neighbouring countries, half of them to Poland, and many to Hungary, Moldova, Romania and beyond,” the head of the UN refugee agency Filippo Grandi said in a tweet. 

The UN refugee earlier thanked the President of Moldova Maia Sandu for allowing people to flee Ukraine to safely cross borders,

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. In the latest update, massive explosions were reported near Kyiv, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowing the country will stand its ground. According to the UN, since Russia's invasion began on Thursday, more than 120,000 people have fled Ukraine.

