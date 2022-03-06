Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Claims It Destroyed 2,203 Ukrainian Military Targets

Amid deteriorating situations due to the Russia Ukraine war, the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday, March 6, announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the special military operation. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, on Sunday, claimed that Russian fighter jets and air defence systems have destroyed a total of 10 Ukrainian combat aircraft and helicopters over the past 24 hours. According to Konashenkov, as cited by Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik, the Russian forces have taken down 69 Ukrainian aircraft on the ground and 24 aircraft in the air. He added that the missile forces have also destroyed the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

According to Sputnik, Konashenkov added that three Buk M1 anti-aircraft missile systems and three radar stations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were also destroyed in continuous hits by Russian bombers. He further claimed that a total of 778 tanks, 77 multiple launch rocket systems, 279 field artillery and mortars, 553 units of special military vehicles, as well as 62 unmanned aerial vehicles were completely destroyed by the Russian military in their operation in Ukraine. Furthermore, the Defence Ministry spokesman said that the Russian military established control over several settlements advancing further into Ukraine.

Russia claims Ukraine withdrew troops from Donetsk

Earlier in the day, Moscow-run state media shared footage claiming that Ukraine forces had withdrawn from the rebel-held Donetsk region. The newly released video has been reportedly captured from the breakaway Donetsk region of Donbass, a self-proclaimed republic that was identified as "independent" on February 21 by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The clip alleged that Ukrainian troops "left behind ruined tanks."

Russia-owned RT news agency shared the clip soon after Putin touted that his country had "practically" succeeded in the "mission" of demolishing Ukraine's main military infrastructure and weapon, air defence, and ammunition depots. Part of the clip also showed that the Russian Defence Ministry Ka-52 combat helicopter purportedly destroyed armoured vehicles via anti-tank guided missiles in Donbass.

Russia suggests Ukraine troops 'left behind tanks'

According to RT, the Ukrainian forces withdrew from the region in haste, thus, leaving behind "ruined tanks" in the breakaway Donetsk region. The clip also added that observing the devastation, Russian troops deployed in the region also provided humanitarian aid to locals impacted by the war. The developments come as at least 2,000 civilians have been killed in Ukraine, as per Ukrainian emergency services, in the war between Russia and Ukraine that erupted on February 24.

