Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Man Stops Russian Tank With His Bare Hands | WATCH

In a sheer act of bravery, a Ukrainian man has been filmed trying to stop a moving tank of the Russian army with his hands as Moscow continues its offensive on Ukraine. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms and the man in the video who is seen showing resistance and courage is being hailed by the users on social media.

The incident occurred in Bakhmach, northern Ukraine; in the video, it can be seen that the man is standing strongly facing the front end of the first tank as the convoy is travelling down the street. The Ukrainian man then jumps off the vehicle and, while still facing it, leans against the front of it with both his arms outstretched until the tank halts. He then kneels on the ground and stays there for a few seconds until a few people around him take him away from the spot.

Russia Ukraine war: Man stops Russian tank with his bare hands

Several people who were present at the scene are heard, shouting and gesturing at the Russian troops, while several others are seen recording the incident on their mobile phones. Soon, the driver of the tank moves forward, and others leave the way for the machine, and the Russian convoy passes in clouds of exhaust smoke. Since the video went viral on social media platforms, it has garnered thousands of likes, views, and comments.

Russia-Ukraine war

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war against Ukraine on February 24, the Russian armies entered several parts of Ukraine, including Kharkiv and Kyiv. However, civilians are being asked to stay inside their houses and not to come out and protest. According to Ukrainian officials, Russian troops in Kharkiv blew up a gas pipeline, causing a massive fire and the deaths of several people. So far, more than 240 Ukrainians have died in the conflict, and more than 4,300 Russian soldiers have lost their lives.

