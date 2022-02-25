Last Updated:

In a bid to assist NATO allies in the face of the Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden approved the deployment of 7,000 additional US troops to Germany.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Russia invades Ukraine

Image: AP


In a bid to assist NATO allies in the face of the Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden approved the deployment of 7,000 additional US troops to Germany on Thursday. The latest announcement by the US Department of defence or Pentagon has brought the total US-based forces sent this month to Europe to 12,000.

According to the Pentagon's official statement, the 7,000 troops which will be deployed to Germany will include an armoured brigade combat team with “associated capabilities and enablers”. The statement added that the American troops will leave “in the coming days”.

The US approving the deployment of more troops comes at a time when Russia has launched a ‘full-scale’ invasion into Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation in Ukraine. Previously, Moscow had also recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions. In his remarks from the White House, Biden said, “Now, I'm authorising additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some of the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.”

“I’ve also spoken with Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. [Mark] Milley about preparations for additional moves, should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO,” he said.

US troops will not be going to Ukraine

The US President also added that the troops will not be going to Ukraine and “be engaged in the conflict” but the additional American military will be supporting the NATO allies. The move also came as the US and its allies have imposed a range of sanctions on the Russian economy as well as the banking systems. Russian troops have been pressing the fight in Ukraine since Thursday.

(Image: AP)

First Published:
