In a bid to assist NATO allies in the face of the Russian invasion, US President Joe Biden approved the deployment of 7,000 additional US troops to Germany on Thursday. The latest announcement by the US Department of defence or Pentagon has brought the total US-based forces sent this month to Europe to 12,000.

According to the Pentagon's official statement, the 7,000 troops which will be deployed to Germany will include an armoured brigade combat team with “associated capabilities and enablers”. The statement added that the American troops will leave “in the coming days”.

The US approving the deployment of more troops comes at a time when Russia has launched a ‘full-scale’ invasion into Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a special military operation in Ukraine. Previously, Moscow had also recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway regions. In his remarks from the White House, Biden said, “Now, I'm authorising additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some of the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.”

“I’ve also spoken with Defense Secretary [Lloyd] Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. [Mark] Milley about preparations for additional moves, should they become necessary to protect our NATO allies and support the greatest military alliance in the history of the world, NATO,” he said.

Today, I authorized a new round of sanctions and limitations in response to Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine.



We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia – and to minimize the impact on the United States. pic.twitter.com/wM0kEBcZba — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

US troops will not be going to Ukraine

The US President also added that the troops will not be going to Ukraine and “be engaged in the conflict” but the additional American military will be supporting the NATO allies. The move also came as the US and its allies have imposed a range of sanctions on the Russian economy as well as the banking systems. Russian troops have been pressing the fight in Ukraine since Thursday.

The next few days, weeks, and months will be hard on the people of Ukraine. Putin has unleashed a great pain on them.



But the Ukrainian people have known 30 years of independence — and they have shown that they will not tolerate anyone who tries to take their country backwards. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

(Image: AP)