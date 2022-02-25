In view of the Russia-Ukraine war, US President Joe Biden has said that the US will not be sending troops to Ukraine. President Joe Biden, while speaking in an address, slammed Russia and its invasion of Ukraine. However, he also cleared that no US troops will be sent to Ukraine to take part in the conflict.

Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled new sanctions against Moscow further suggesting that removing Russia from the SWIFT international financial system "is always an option." Accusing Putin of going forward with a "premeditated attack", Biden said such action may be on the table as the crisis unfolds. However, he said that the US will not directly be involved in the ongoing war.

"Our forces are not and will not be engaged in the conflict," the US President said. "Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine but to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the east," he said while explaining the US troops’ movement to Europe. Earlier, Biden had explained that the sanctions put forth by the US were ‘defensive’ and not an attack on Russia.

Today, I authorized a new round of sanctions and limitations in response to Putin’s war of choice against Ukraine.



We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia – and to minimize the impact on the United States. pic.twitter.com/wM0kEBcZba — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

"Let me be clear: These are totally defensive moves on our part. We have no intention of fighting Russia," Biden said. Responding to the media on queries whether there was any chance of him sending US troops to evacuate Americans in Ukraine, Biden said that there wasn’t one. "There's not. That's a world war when Americans and Russians start shooting at one another," he had said. Meanwhile, Biden on Thursday approved the deployment of 7,000 additional US troops to Germany in a bid to assist NATO allies in the face of the Russian invasion.

US sends 7,000 troops to Germany in view of the Russia-Ukraine war

According to the Pentagon's official statement, the 7,000 troops which will be deployed to Germany will include an armoured brigade combat team with “associated capabilities and enablers”. The statement added that the American troops will leave “in the coming days”. The announcement by the US Department of defence has brought the total US-based forces sent this month to Europe to 12,000.

In his remarks from the White House, Biden said, “Now, I'm authorising additional US force capabilities to deploy to Germany as part of NATO's response, including some of the US-based forces that the Department of Defense placed on standby weeks ago.” He reiterated that the forces were being sent to Europe in a bid to assist NATO allies and not to fight in Ukraine. The move also came as the US and its allies have imposed a range of sanctions on the Russian economy as well as the banking systems. Russian troops have been pressing the fight in Ukraine since Thursday.

