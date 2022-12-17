Russia Warns EU's Sanctions On Moscow Could Backfire & Cause ‘exacerbation’ Of Problems

Russia has warned the European Union that the sanctions imposed against it could create an “exacerbation” of already-existing social and economic problems within the bloc. According to The Guardian, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova commented on the latest round of sanctions, stating that “the current ‘package’ will have the same effect as all the previous ones – exacerbation of socio-economic problems in the European Union itself.”

She also called on the EU to dissolve all restrictions that have deeply impacted Russia’s exporting activities of fertilizers and grains. Zakharova’s statement comes after leaders of the European Union announced on Thursday that the bloc will be providing €18 billion for assistance to Ukraine, and put forth the ninth package of sanctions against Russia due to its relentless attacks in the war. The sanctions impact almost 200 individuals, and also restrict investment in Russia’s mining industry.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the EU to provide $843 million in aid to help Ukraine as the country attempts to restore power by fixing critical energy infrastructure that was targetted by Russian strikes. In a virtual address at a meeting held in Paris, the President said that Ukraine needs power imports from Europe "at least until the end of the heating season." "This will cost about 800 million euros ... but the price is less than the cost of the blackout," he said, CNN reported.

Europe comes to Ukraine's rescue amid war

Furthermore, Europe is also sending hundreds of power generators to Ukraine, according to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, who highlighted that "in these times of suffering and darkness, it is so important to bring light to Ukraine."

France has also vowed to send an additional $80.7 million of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron’s office said in a statement, noting that $51.1 million of the aid will go to efforts to provide energy, food, water, and health and transport infrastructure to Ukraine.