Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, the people of Russia have been bearing the brunt of numerous sanctions imposed against their country. In the latest development, Russians are receiving a refusal in the Ukrainian language when applying for an electronic visa (e-visa) to Mexico. According to reports, one needs to fill out a form on the website of the diplomatic mission in order to obtain an entry permit to Mexico. However, while specifying Russian Federation citizenship on the website, a message in Ukrainian appears that reads, "Request not processed."

Since 2017, Russians travelling to Mexico for tourism purposes have the right to enter the country on an e-visa, RIA Novosti news agency reported. However, permission is not required for people who have a valid visa from the United States, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, or any of the Schengen zone countries. Notably, the Schengen Area is a group of 26 European countries that have agreed to abolish all passports and other forms of border control at their shared borders.

Ukraine terminated 'visa-free travel' for Russian citizens

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has also ordered the cessation of 'visa-free travel' for Russian citizens, citing the need to strengthen border security. Russians were earlier allowed to enter Ukraine without a visa, but embattled President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has now supported a petition to end the practice. According to an order released on the Ukrainian presidential website, Zelenskyy backed a citizen's plea to discontinue the visa-free travel practice. “Against the backdrop of full-scale Russian aggression, the issue raised is important and vital. I support the need to strengthen controls on the entry of Russian citizens," Sky News reported.

Putin signs decree suspending visa facilitation deals with 'unfriendly' countries

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending visa facilitation agreements with "unfriendly" European Union countries in response to sanctions imposed on Moscow. The country's simplified visa process has been suspended in some EU countries as well as Norway, Switzerland, Denmark, Liechtenstein and Iceland. The document was made public through the official legal information portal in the month of April. Notably, this came after several countries across the world imposed travel as well as other sanctions on Russia for its unjustified attack on Ukraine in late February.

Image: AP/pixabay/Representative