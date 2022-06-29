Russian Envoy Claims US Suffers From Its Own Anti-Russian Sanctions

Russia believes that the new US sanctions against the country violate the existing rules of the game for all economies, and that the US suffers from anti-Russian sanctions as well. In response to a media question about a new package of anti-Russia sanctions, Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov said on June 28 that US sanctions, which affect, among other things, the circulation of gold and industrial exports, violate the existing rules of the game for all economies.

"Markets see that the actions of the American authorities are unpredictable, sowing chaos and panic," he was quoted as saying on the embassy's Telegram channel. "Domestic industry plays a significant role in the global economy. New barriers, including gold turnover and industrial exports, violate the established rules of the game for all economies," the Russian diplomat emphasised.

At the same time, Antonov emphasised that the US is subject to anti-Russian sanctions. According to Antonov, the rise in consumer prices in US has set an anti-record in the last 40 years. The search for a replacement for the dollar to be used in settlements with trading partners has intensified as a result of the imposed restrictions, he added.

According to Antonov, "the severance of economic ties between the United States and its allies with Russia has exacerbated the existing crisis phenomena in the world economy to the limit. Everywhere there is a decline in business activity, the destruction of transport and logistics chains, a slowdown in investment flows, problems in the labor market, a drop in real incomes of business and the population."

US imposed fresh set of sanctions against Russia on June 28

Earlier on June 28, the US Treasury tightened sanctions against the Russian Federation. The sanctions lists included more than 50 individuals and over 110 structures. Furthermore, Washington prohibited the import of gold from Russia. Simultaneously, the US Department of Commerce blacklisted 36 organisations from the Russian Federation, China, and several European and Asian countries.

The moves are the latest in response to Russia's months-long war in Ukraine, and they came after G7 leaders in Germany agreed to steps, including a gold import ban, aimed at weakening Moscow. At the same time, the sanctions have hurt Americans by raising gas prices as a result of global bans on importing Russian energy. Targeting Russian energy has been a source of contention since the beginning of the war. In the months since, the complexities of pursuing one of the world's largest producers have become clear.

Image: AP