Russian Senator Asserts Boycotting Upcoming G20 Summit Would Definitely Harm NATO & EU

Amid the ongoing ravaging war in Ukraine, a senior Russian senator claimed that boycotting the Group of 20 (G20) meeting over Moscow's presence would prove to be detrimental to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the European Union (EU). Konstantin Kosachev, Deputy Speaker of Russia's Federation Council, also asserted that the NATO-EU-led G20 boycott would fail for sure. According to reports, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for boycotting the summit if Russian President Vladimir Putin attends it. Notably, the upcoming G20 summit is slated to be held in Indonesia in the month of November.

Responding to Von Der Leyen’s statement, Kosachev stated, "If it is a sign of common sense returning, it can only be welcomed." He further stated that it looks more like an attempt to make the best of a bad situation. "The boycott would only harm NATO and the EU. This type of stunt would have shown that they are in a minority," Kosachev wrote on his Telegram channel, the TASS news agency reported. He further stated that at least seven G20 nations have imposed sanctions on Russia since it launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

NATO & EU symbolise 'unipolar and unfair world': Russian senator

According to Kosachev, NATO and the EU symbolise a "unipolar and unfair world," whereas, a multipolar world is represented by the G20 and other forums, which are governed by the principles of equality and collaboration and attempt to solve rather than create problems. Notably, the summit will be personally attended by the heads of the world's largest economies. The European Union and 19 other nations constitute the G20 - an intergovernmental organisation. It strives to address important global economic concerns like international financial stability, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and sustainable development.

Kosachev blames G7 leaders' 'geopolitical egoism' for ongoing war

Earlier, Kosachev also blamed the G7 leadership's "irresponsibility and geopolitical selfishness' for the prevailing situation in Ukraine." "G7 leaders are directly responsible for the tragedy in Ukraine, or should I say it is because of their irresponsibility and geopolitical egoism, to be precise," he stated on Telegram. Notably, the war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated and reached its day 124th on Monday, June 27.

