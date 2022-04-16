Russian Troops Plan To Seal Mariupol For Entry And Exit, Says Advisor To The Mayor

As the Moscow-Kyiv war has reached its 52nd day, the advisor to Mariupol mayor, Petro Andryushchenko revealed that the Russian troops have planned to seal the Besieged city for entry and exit. Taking to Twitter, the Centre for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine claimed, “The occupiers want to ‘filter’ all the remaining men.” It even added that some may be sent to occupation forces, while others may be labeled untrustworthy.

Meanwhile, recently, Vadym Boichenko, the mayor of Mariupol, alleged that Russian jets had dropped a chemical agent in a region on the edge of the city which is likely to be 90% damaged by aerial assaults. The assault with chemical weapons occurred on April 11, Monday, according to Mariupol's mayor, who spoke at an online news conference on Wednesday.

According to media reports, “They sensed a sweet taste in their mouths in the towns and villages around Mariupol…They started fleeing because they sensed danger,” Boichenko said, indicating the locals impacted by Russian strikes.

The victims of the "poisonous attack" were in good health: Mariupol City Council

Further, on its Telegram channel, the Mariupol City Council also stated that the victims of the "poisonous attack" were in good health. A Ukrainian soldier was among the suspected casualties of the assault, according to a video broadcast by the municipal council, which also confirmed that the strike occurred in a sparsely inhabited region. As per the Euro News report, one of the most severely afflicted patients was an elderly woman.

It is worth noting that the symptoms of the chemical agent attack, according to the council, are facial flushing, increased blood pressure, dryness as well as heartburn in the oropharynx, mucous membranes of the eyes.

Mariupol, which has been beleaguered since February, has experienced some of the most violent fighting in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. People from Ukraine are now being transported to Russia unlawfully. According to media reports, Oleksandra Matviichuk, the head of Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties, estimated that roughly 140 thousand individuals had been moved from Mariupol to Russia. She also claimed that Russian colonel-general Mikhail Mizintsev was responsible for the devastation of Mariupol.

