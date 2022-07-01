Russian War Claimed Lives Of Over 340 Children Since Feb 24: Ukrainian Prosecutor's Office

As the brutal Russian war in Ukraine has reached its 128th day, with Russian troops continuously bombing key Ukrainian cities and capturing more territories, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on July 1 revealed that nearly 343 Ukrainian children have lost their lives in the war-torn nation since the commencement of the war on February 24. The office further stated that at least 635 have been wounded during the war.

"More than 978 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to the official information provided by juvenile prosecutors, 343 children have been killed and more than 635 have been injured,” citing a Telegram post from the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrinform reported.

Children killed in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion

According to the Ukrinform report, the regions with the highest number of fatalities were Donetsk which witnessed 339 deaths, Kharkiv with 185, Kyiv with 116, Chernihiv with 68, Luhansk with 61, Mykolaiv with 53, Kherson with 52, and Zaporizhzhia with 31.

Apart from this, since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, at least 4,731 people have died, according to Ukrinform, though the true toll is likely higher because it is impossible to collect reliable statistics because of the fighting.

Furthermore, a Russian missile attack in the vicinity of Odesa has claimed the lives of at least 18 persons. According to the Associated Press report, two children were among the fatalities. There have been over 30 injuries.

Additionally, Three children and at least 14 other people were killed when Russian missiles targeted a residential building in Odesa's Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky neighbourhood. Three Ukrainian children were among the other 30 injured, according to the State Emergency Service. Seven individuals, three of whom were youngsters, have so far been pulled out from under the rubble by rescuers, as per media reports.

Ukraine claimed Russia started attacking Ukraine using less accurate missiles

Meanwhile, on June 30, Oleksii Hromov, a brigadier general in the Ukrainian armed forces, alleged that Russia had begun attacking Ukraine using less accurate missiles from Soviet stockpiles. According to the Kyiv Independent report, he declared that Russia's targets remain military installations, vital infrastructure, and transportation networks. He continued by stating that poorly targeted strikes are significantly harming the civilian population. His comments come at a time when Russian forces have intensified their missile assaults following the two major conferences held in the previous weeks—the G7 and NATO. According to Kyiv Independent's citing of official statistics from Ukraine, there have been 202 missile assaults as of June 30.

(Image: AP)