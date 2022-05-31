On Tuesday, it was announced that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Turkey on June 8 to discuss the supply of Ukrainian wheat across the Black sea, among other things. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stated that during Lavrov's visit to Turkey, the question of constructing a "security corridor" for the supply of Ukrainian wheat over the Black Sea will be discussed at the meeting, among other things.

Ankara is said to be in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to build a corridor for grain shipments from Ukraine through Turkey, according to media reports. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced his willingness to convene a conference between Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations in Istanbul during a phone discussion with Russian President Vladimir Putin. After talking to Putin, Erdogan also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about the future discussions between Ukraine and Russia, as well as marine export lanes.

UN recommends developing a joint monitoring body to monitor shipping route

In an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Çavuşoğlu said that work with the UN to establish an agreement on the passage from the Black Sea is still ongoing, but tensions between Moscow and Kyiv persisted. He said the United Nations had recommended developing a joint monitoring body to monitor the shipping route, and Turkey is open to the concept. He further claimed that Russia wanted some Western sanctions against its insurance industry eased since it would affect the ships that would be part of the possible maritime network, while Ukraine did not want Russian vessels approaching its Odesa facilities.

The Kremlin stated that Putin expressed his willingness to "promote" the unhindered sea transit of commodities in conjunction with Turkish partners. The Kremlin suggests that if Western sanctions against the Russian Federation are eased, Russia may export large volumes of fertilizers and agricultural products.

Interrupted wheat and other commodity supply

Russia's offensive in Ukraine, along with Western sanctions, has interrupted wheat and other commodity supply from both nations, raising fears of global shortages and hunger. Around 30% of the world's wheat is produced in Russia and Ukraine. Dozens of container ships are stranded in Ukrainian ports surrounded by Russian forces, preventing the transfer of wheat, sunflower oil and other goods, as well as agricultural fertilizer.

Image: AP