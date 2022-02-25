Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has slammed the West for its unrelenting support for Ukraine's leadership and for turning a blind eye to the country's alleged war crimes against civilians in the eastern region. He emphasised that Western countries stood by Kyiv while it attempted to capture the Donbass people's republics by force, professed a commitment to join North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and threatened to develop nuclear weapons. "The West has turned a blind eye to war crimes against civilians, including the killings of women, children, and the elderly, as well as the destruction of civilian infrastructure," Lavrov added.

The Russian Foreign Minister also accused the West of inadvertently fostering the rapid emergence of neo-Nazism and Russophobia in Ukraine, which, according to him, led to the country's current 'terrible' position. Lavrov went on to criticise the West for "ignoring" the obvious fact that a "genocide" was taking place in Ukraine, where Kyiv's soldiers have been fighting and "killing" residents of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. He also announced that Russia will organize a special photo display at the United Nations for participants in the UN Human Rights Council's upcoming session. According to Lavrov, this gallery will be dedicated to the situation in the Donbass region and the suffering of its people.

'Zelensky lied about Kyiv's intention to discuss its "neutral status': Lavrov

The Russian Foreign Minister further stated that Moscow couldn't ignore the DPR and LPR's request for protection from Ukraine. Lavrov explained that the Russian special operation in Donbass is being carried out so that Ukrainians can choose their own future once they are "free of the existing regime's persecution." He stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has lied about Kyiv's intention to discuss its "neutral status." "The Ukrainian President lied when he claimed that Russia refused to engage in dialogue. Zelensky himself missed the opportunity to begin talks on security guarantees," Lavrov remarked.

Russian military reaches northern suburb of Kyiv: Reports

According to reports, Ukraine is willing to talk to Russia about negotiating Kyiv's neutrality, but it needs security guarantees, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to President Zelensky, has stated. The Russian military has reportedly reached the northern suburb of Kyiv and Moscow has asked the Ukrainian forces to surrender. It is worth mentioning here that Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine on Thursday, February 24, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns.

Image: AP